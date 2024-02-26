Happy Oh Jung Se Day: Its Okay to Not Be Okay's Sang Tae, Extreme Job's Ted Chang, more atypical roles by versatile actor

Celebrating the 47th birthday of Oh Jung Se on February 26, 2024! Explore the versatile actor's standout performances, from It's Okay to Not Be Okay's Moon Sang Tae to Extreme Job’s Ted Chang, as we delve into the not-so-typical roles that have earned him acclaim.

Oh Jung Se turns 47

Oh Jung Se, born on February 26, 1977, is a renowned South Korean actor celebrated for his versatile roles. With a longstanding career since his debut in the 1997 film Father, he has left an indelible mark in plays, movies, dramas, and music videos. Despite often portraying minor roles, Oh Jung Se became a scene-stealer with notable performances in films like Unjust, Man's Manual, and Tazza: God's Hand.

In 2017, his role in Fabricated City garnered critical acclaim, while his portrayal of Ted Chang in the 2019 film Extreme Job showcased his versatility. Oh Jung Se's popularity soared with roles in acclaimed dramas like When the Camellia Blooms and Stove League, earning him prestigious awards. In the 2020 drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, his portrayal of Moon Sang Tae, an artist with autism, received praise and won him the 57th Baeksang Arts Award.

Beyond the screen, Oh Jung Se leads a private life with his non-celebrity wife, Ahn Hee Seon, whom he married after 19 years of dating. The couple has two children. Oh Jung Se's candid revelation of prosopagnosia in 2020 added another layer to his public persona. With an illustrious career and personal warmth, Oh Jung Se continues to captivate audiences, leaving an enduring impact on the Korean entertainment industry.

Here are top 4 exceptional characters played by Oh Jung Se to mark his birthday

1. Extreme Job

In the 2019 South Korean action comedy film Extreme Job, Oh Jung Se portrayed the character Ted Chang, the leader of a drug organization. His depiction of the savage and cunning Ted Chang, known for spiking chicken with drugs, earned widespread acclaim. Oh Jung Se's role added depth to the film, contributing to its major box office success, with Extreme Job becoming the highest-grossing film and the second most-viewed film in South Korean cinema history as of June 2022. His stellar performance as Ted Chang showcased his versatility and ability to leave a lasting impact in diverse roles.

Advertisement

2. Its Okay to Not Be Okay

In the 2020 South Korean TV series It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Oh Jung Se brilliantly embodied the character Moon Sang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), the older brother of the main protagonist Moon Gang Tae. As an aspiring illustrator and a devoted fan of Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), Sang Tae, portrayed with autism, played a pivotal role in the narrative. His character became integral to the trio's journey, led by Gang Tae, as they navigated emotional healing and confronted their traumatic pasts. Oh Jung Se's nuanced performance not only earned critical acclaim for the series but also secured him the prestigious Best Supporting Actor – Television award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

3. Revenant

In the 2023 South Korean series Revenant, Oh Jung Se assumes the role of Yeom Hae Sang, a folklore professor blessed with the ability to perceive spirits and gods. The narrative unfolds with a young woman, played by Kim Tae Ri, becoming possessed by an entity. Yeom Hae Sang, the folklore professor, teams up with her as they delve into the mysterious suicides haunting the city. Oh Jung Se's portrayal injects richness into the character, skillfully navigating the complexities of the supernatural storyline. His compelling performance significantly enhances the series, rendering Revenant a captivating exploration into the realms of the paranormal.

4. Coweb

In the 2023 South Korean period black comedy-drama film Cobweb, Oh Jung Se takes on the role of Kang Ho Se, a popular playboy actor who serves as the male protagonist in the movie within the movie, also titled Cobweb. The film's narrative unfolds in Seoul during the early 1970s, offering a unique blend of sequences in color depicting the challenges faced during the film's production and scenes in black-and-white that represent the final results of these studio shooting scenes. Oh Jung Se's exceptional portrayal adds depth to the intricacies of the filmmaking process, contributing to the overall storytelling in this cinematic venture directed by Kim Jee Woon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Descendants of the Sun clocks 8 years: Why Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo led star-studded drama is perfect entertainer