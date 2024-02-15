POLL: Song Hye Kyo, Kim Ji Won, Son Ye Jin, Park Bo Young and more; VOTE for best K-drama girlfriend

Which K-drama girlfriend steals your heart? From Song Hye Kyo to Kim Ji Won, Son Ye Jin to Park Bo Young, cast your vote for your favorite leading lady!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 14, 2024  |  09:40 PM IST |  3.2K
The Korean drama industry boasts a lineup of talented actresses who have captured hearts with their stellar performances. From the enchanting Song Hye Kyo to the charismatic Kim Go Eun, each actress brings a unique charm to their roles. Here's a closer look at these remarkable actresses and their notable K-drama roles:

Song Hye Kyo, known for her iconic roles in Autumn in My Heart and Descendants of the Sun, radiates elegance and grace. Kim Ji Won, recognized for her versatility in Fight for My Way and Descendants of the Sun, captivates with her relatable characters.

Son Ye Jin, the acclaimed actress from Crash Landing On You, portrays characters with depth and emotional resonance. Park Bo Young, celebrated for her roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Oh My Ghost, combines sweetness with strength.

Park Min Young, from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Park Gyu Young, known for A Good Day to Be a Dog, showcase their acting prowess with nuanced performances. Kim Da Mi, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Tae Ri, and Kim Go Eun contribute to this impressive lineup, each leaving an indelible mark on the K-drama landscape.

As fans, the choice of a favorite K-drama girlfriend among these talented actresses becomes a delightful challenge, given their outstanding contributions to the world of Korean dramas.

Credits: SBS, tvN
Latest Articles