SEVENTEEN announces FOLLOW AGAIN Encore Tour with South Korea and Japan shows; Know dates, venue, and more

SEVENTEEN gears up to make history in Japan with FOLLOW AGAIN Encore Tour

SEVENTEEN, the powerhouse K-pop group, is set to conclude their phenomenal FOLLOW tour with a spectacular encore series titled FOLLOW AGAIN. The announcement, made on January 29 at midnight KST, has ignited immense excitement among fans. The group will commence their encore tour with two nights of electrifying concerts at Korea’s Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31.

The excitement doesn't stop there; SEVENTEEN is gearing up for an international journey in May, bringing their powerful performances to Japan. They are scheduled to perform at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium Nagai on May 18 and 19, followed by an unprecedented two-night stint at Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium on May 25 and 26. Notably, as of January 2024, only TVXQ has graced the stage of Nissan Stadium, making SEVENTEEN and TWICE pioneers in this colossal venue.

The announcement comes on the heels of TWICE revealing their plans to hold a concert at Nissan Stadium this summer, marking a significant shift in the landscape of K-pop performances in Japan. SEVENTEEN's encore tour is poised to make history, reaffirming their status as global icons and promising an unforgettable musical experience for fans worldwide. The anticipation builds as SEVENTEEN prepares to deliver an encore that transcends boundaries and sets new standards in the K-pop industry.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the acclaimed K-pop sensation, continues to make waves with their latest achievements. Their tenth EP, FML, shattered records with 4.6 million pre-orders, making history as the most pre-ordered album to date. The EP's release saw unprecedented success, becoming the best-selling album ever, boasting 3.9 million first-day sales and 4.5 million first-week sales. Following this triumph, the group held a monumental two-day concert, FOLLOW, at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. SEVENTEEN's eleventh EP, Seventeenth Heaven, garnered over 5.2 million pre-orders, solidifying their status as record-breakers. Notably, they clinched their first MAMA Awards daesang for Album of the Year, marking a pivotal moment in their illustrious career. Adding to their accolades, they swept three major awards at the Golden Disc Awards.

Pushing boundaries, SEVENTEEN became the first K-pop group to perform at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Philippines, showcasing its global influence and unwavering popularity. With each milestone, SEVENTEEN reaffirms its position as icon in the K-pop industry.

