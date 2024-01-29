IU-BTS' V's Love wins all achieves Perfect All-Kill; becomes first 2024 song to attain certified PAK status

IU reigns supreme in 2024, marking a historic moment as her pre-release single Love wins all clinches both Certified All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill on Korean music charts. Earlier, the music video for the track featuring BTS member V was hailed as a cinematic marvel. Love Wins All was released on January 24.

IU achieves Perfect All-Kill and Certified All-Kill with Love wins all

IU's Love wins all blazes a trail as the first song of 2024 to achieve both a Certified All-Kill and a Perfect All-Kill on the Korean music charts. Instiz's iChart confirmed the feat on January 29, announcing the song's Perfect All-Kill status at 12:30 a.m. KST. This achievement underscores IU's unparalleled dominance in the industry.

A Certified All-Kill is granted when a song reaches No. 1 on various charts, including Melon, Genie, Bugs, YouTube Music, VIBE, FLO, and iChart. The Perfect All-Kill designation additionally requires the song to top iChart's weekly chart, solidifying its supremacy across platforms.

IU's chart-topping success comes hot on the heels of her pre-release single Love wins all, which captivated listeners with its emotive melody and poignant lyrics. Released amidst high anticipation, the song swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of the Korean music scene, garnering widespread acclaim.

This milestone further cements IU's reputation as a powerhouse in the music industry, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences and dominate charts effortlessly. As fans celebrate this monumental achievement, IU's reign as the queen of K-pop continues, setting the stage for further musical triumphs in the year ahead.

Love wins all MV featuring BTS’ V was hailed as a cinematic marvel

IU's early release of Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, took fans by surprise with a visually stunning narrative of concealed love and tragic fate. Directed by Um Tae Hwa, the January 24 music video immerses viewers in a post-apocalyptic world, skillfully depicting a heart-wrenching love story between IU and Taehyung.

Despite the title controversy shifting from Love Wins to Love wins all, the single's artistic depth shines through, leaving an enduring impact on fans. This captivating release provides a tantalizing preview of IU's upcoming album, promising more emotive and enthralling musical journeys that are bound to captivate audiences with their storytelling prowess and visual brilliance.

