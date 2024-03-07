BTS V's breathtaking concept photos leave fans intrigued for upcoming digital single for FRI(END)S; see PICS

BTS V stuns fans with captivating concept photos, generating heightened anticipation for his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, slated to release on March 15 KST. V exudes charm in diverse styles, from a relaxed look to a sharp suit, offering a glimpse into the song's essence.

BTS' V drops new concept images for FRI(END)S

BTS' V has ignited anticipation among fans with breathtaking concept photos teasing his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S. The teaser images showcase V's timeless charm, featuring both colorful and monochrome snaps of him effortlessly donning a relaxed style and a sophisticated suit.

Earlier on March 6, V unveiled a captivating short film for FRI(END)S, offering a glimpse into his creative process. The film, rich in detail, showcases intricate elements like apple carving, crossword puzzles, cereal bowls, and embroidered cloth, all weaving together the themes of friends, end, eternal, and desire.

Described as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre" by BIGHIT Music, FRI(END)S marks V's return after his solo album Layover and a collaboration with UMI titled wherever u r. Scheduled for release on March 15 KST, FRI(END)S features all-English lyrics, exploring relatable and witty romance.

Despite ongoing military service commitments, V has arranged a special celebration event for ARMYs on March 16 at Cafe POZE in Seoul, featuring booths, exhibitions, and personalized gifts. Adding a playful touch, V encourages a pink dress code for attendees.

Advertisement

To heighten excitement, V unveiled a promotion schedule chart on March 5, leading up to the music video premiere on March 15 at 1 PM KST—an eagerly anticipated visual spectacle for fans worldwide. As V continues to captivate with his musical prowess, FRI(END)S promises to be a significant chapter in his solo journey.

Know more details about V's latest activities

Amidst his service in the South Korean military's Special Task Force, BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, remains in the spotlight, captivating fans globally with his recent endeavors. On March 1, 2024, V pleasantly surprised fans by sharing a glimpse behind the scenes of his ad campaign shoot alongside the legendary Jackie Chan, igniting excitement with their evident on-screen chemistry.

Taking to social media on March 2, V treated fans to a video of BTS practicing their hit song Permission To Dance while providing updates on his well-being. Expressing his fondness and longing for ARMYs' support, he continued to engage with fans on Weverse, candidly discussing his health journey and humorously mentioning his weight goals and military training. Despite his military service commitments, V's ongoing efforts to maintain a connection with fans underscore his steadfast commitment to the ARMY community.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HOPE ON THE STREET main poster: BTS' J-Hope is set to present fans a report of his street dance exploration