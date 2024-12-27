SEVENTEEN's BSS announces 2nd single album TELEPARTY releasing on 8 Jan 2025; unveils youth spirit in first teaser

SEVENTEEN's BSS is all set for their highly anticipated comeback in January 2025. The sub-unit, formed with members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, has announced the release of their 2nd single album, TELEPARTY. They have also unveiled a cheerful teaser, delivering an important message to the nation's youth.

On December 26, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that BSS will release their 2nd single album TELEPARTY on January 8, 2025. This will mark their first comeback in 2 years since the first single album arrived back in 2023. So, there's much excitement to witness another chart-topper from the talented sub-unit.

On this day, BSS also unveiled the first teaser for this upcoming comeback. Titled How is Your Youth? this video captured an inspiring message by the three members. They have asked everyone to embrace their youth spirit amid all the busyness of daily lives. DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan are seen at various places throughout the video, sometimes helping an ordinary office worker with her tasks, so she gets a chance to live her life.

Sometimes, they are seen setting up a date for older people or just cutting the power, so the students who have been taking exams all their lives get to embrace their youth as well.

"BSS will help create a world where we are all youthful." This simple message from the teaser video previewed that this time, once again, they will return with another inspiring track that will stay among their fans for years.

Watch the teaser here:

Meanwhile, the pre-booking for BSS' TELEPARTY began on December 27 at 11 am KST. The physical album can be pre-ordered through various music websites such as Weverse Shop, YES24, MUSICPLANT, and more.

Check out the details here:

BSS, also known as BooSeokSoon, is the first sub-unit of the popular boy band SEVENTEEN. Formed with DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, the trio made their debut with Just Do It. The song was first revealed at the CARAT LAND fan meeting back in 2018. BSS garnered much popularity with their Lee Young Ji collab track Fighting. All of their songs carry an important message for their fans.

Earlier this year, they also made their OST debut, The Reasons of My Smile, which appeared in Queen of Tears.

