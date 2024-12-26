Lee Min Ho details DANGEROUS car accident that kept him in hospital for a year; recalls being 'jealous' of Jung Il Woo

Lee Min Ho is currently gearing up for his TV comeback with space romance drama When the Stars Gossip. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, he made a guest appearance on You Quiz on the Block, talking about many things.

During his appearance, the actor recalled the time when he had to spend almost 7 months in recovery after facing a devastating car accident. He recounted the 2006 incident which happened when he was traveling to Gangwon with his close friend Jung Il Woo, who is also a known actor.

He revealed that their car collided with another vehicle whose driver was drunk. While driving under the influence, the perpetrator crossed the center line, causing a major accident.

Lee Min Ho recalled that he sustained multiple serious injuries, including torn cartilage and broken thighbones. Further describing the horrifying memory, the actor shared that he had to spend nearly a whole year in the hospital and more than seven months to finally recover physically. "I was unable to do anything but lie down," he recalled the time he had to spend in the hospital, under excruciating pain, both physically and mentally.

The fatal accident resulted in major death, with all the passengers and the driver of the other car losing their lives. Jung Il Woo, who was also with Lee Min Ho, also suffered injuries and later was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

However, he recovered more quickly and resumed his acting career, soon rising to fame with High Kick. Recalling one of the darkest chapters of his life, the Boys Over Flowers actor revealed that he had mixed reactions to Jung Il Woo's success.

"I wanted to cheer for him and celebrate his success wholeheartedly, but part of me felt impatient. I wanted to be recognized and make my mark in society, too. I wondered why I couldn't fully celebrate for my friend and felt conflicted;" Lee Min Ho expressed his past feelings with the utmost honesty.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is currently preparing for the 2025 premiere of his upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip, co-starring Gong Hyo Jin. He will be playing the role of an OB-GYN who goes on a space mission as a tourist with secret intentions.

