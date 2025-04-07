Did BLACKPINK Lisa's character Mook die in The White Lotus season 3 finale? Find out

Eight powerful weeks of tension and secrets in the lavish setting of Thailand marked the official end of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 on April 6, 2025. The main question raised by the conclusion was the same as always: who survived and who did not?

Apart from the rest of the ensemble, one standout was BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who made her acting debut as Mook—undoubtedly one of the most talked-about characters of the season. So, what became of her? Fans can breathe easy: Mook is very much alive. During the season, her character remained calm, composed, perceptive, and somewhat away from the mayhem.

Mook worked as a wellness mentor but ended up aligning herself with Sritala Hollinger, the resort’s powerful and enigmatic leader. By the finale, Mook had also gained the support of her friend Gaitok, who was promoted to head of security after following through on Sritala’s brutal orders. Mook didn't end up having a boyfriend, aka Gaitok (who had feelings for her). Her rise in influence, paired with her quiet demeanor, has left many viewers questioning her true motives.

Gaitok remains alive, although emotionally conflicted after shooting Rick Hatchett under pressure. Mook, meanwhile, appeared focused not on romance, but on ambition. So, who didn’t make it, and who walked away in one piece?

Besides Mook (Lisa Manobal) and Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), most characters managed to survive the season. Leslie Bibb’s character Kate, Carrie Coon as Laurie, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn, Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff, Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff, Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff, and Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe all made it out alive. Jon Gries, reprising his role as Greg—also known as Gary—survived again.

Nicholas Duvernay as Zion, Arnas Fedaravičius as Valentin, Dom Hetrakul as Pornchai, Christian Friedel as Fabian, Sam Rockwell as Frank, and Morgana O'Reilly also survived the horrendous events. Sam Nivola’s character, Lochlan Ratliff, survived. Natasha Rothwell as Belinda survived. Sritala Hollinger survived as well, maintaining her grip on power and control over the resort.

Not everyone made it out. Walton Goggins, who played Rick Hatchett, was killed near the end of the season in one of its most shocking moments. Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea also died. Scott Glenn, portraying Jim Hollinger, husband of Sritala Hollinger, ended up dead by the finale.

Talking about Lisa's character Mook, her story feels unfinished, and if there’s a Season 4, audiences will be watching closely to see what she does next. Will she return with more power or just the end of her character arc with the end of The White Lotus season 3?

