SEVENTEEN’s DK has uploaded adorable pictures of himself along with the members on his social media page, but he is gaining attention for a whole other reason. All the members, including DK, are wearing Harry Potter costumes along with wands in their hands.

SEVENTEEN wears Harry Potter costumes in new social media post

On June 29, 2024, SEVENTEEN’s DK posted a picture on his social media page that made very CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) smile. In the post, the member is seen wearing a Harry Potter costume, along with every member of the group. Moreover, in the caption, the artist wrote, ‘Thank you for letting me do what i want to do’ directing his gratitude to the members for joining him at the Harry Potter Studio in the UK.

Previously, DK went to visit the Harry Potter studio along with his manager, which is evident that he is a huge fan of the series. Moreover, the artist also wore the Harry Potter costume during Halloween. The unofficial Hogwarts student looked extremely happy in the pictures, along with the members, as they shared quality time together.

SEVENTEEN performed at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2024, and made history as the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Along with SEVENTEEN, popular artists such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain also performed at the Glastonbury Festival. Other acts who performed at the show included Avril Lavigne, Anne-Marie, Camilla Cabello, Janelle Monae, and more.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, formed by Pledis Entertainment, consists of 13 members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group made their debut with the EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album in the US in 2015.

Furthermore, the group made their comeback with the album 17 Is Right Here on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. The group will be releasing more new music in the near future. The K-pop sensation is also set to headline the Lollapalooza festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and September 8, 2024.



