SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Wonwoo, A Good Day to Be a Dog co-star Park Gyu Young, and more attend Cha Eun Woo's concert in Seoul

Cha Eun Woo's 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore in Seoul was attended by several celebrities including SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, Wonwoo, A Good Dat to Be a Dog co-actor Park Gyu Young and Weki Meki members Yoojung and Sei.

The idol also revealed an upcoming collaboration track with Peder Elias and was also joined by the Norwegian singer on stage. They also performed together and gave a glimpse of the track raising excitement among fans.

on July 6, Cha Eun Woo held his 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore in Seoul. Many celebrities were seen enjoying the concert. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, A Good Day to Be a Dog co-actor Park Gyu Youn and Weki Meki members Yoojung and Sei showed their support for the idol-cum-actor at the concert.

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. The group debuted in 2016 with Spring Up. They are known for songs like Crazy Sexy Cool, Blue Flame and more. Over the years, he has appeared in several hit dramas like True Beauty, Wonderful World, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and more. He is known for his good looks and great physique.

The idol marked his debut as a soloist this February with the album Entity along with the title track Stay. The music video of Stay also featured American actress India Eisley. Shortly after, Cha Eun Woo also embarked on his first solo fan tour Just One 10 Minutes [Mystery Elevator] Encore 2024.

