Cha Eun Woo gives heartfelt ode to ASTRO members and Moonbin during solo fan con Mystery Elevator; Watch

Cha Eun Woo gave an emotional ode to ASTRO and late member Moonbin during his solo fan concert Mystery Elevator

On July 6, 2024, Cha Eun Woo once again greeted fans with his solo fan con Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore concert in Seoul, South Korea at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

During the encore concert, Cha Eun Woo gave a heartfelt ode to ASTRO members and the late Moonbin by saying that the last thing he wanted to say was “Please love our members a lot”. Recalling late ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo said “When the moon occasionally rises beautifully” he asked fans to think of them.

Watch Cha Eun Woo giving an ode to ASTRO members and Moonbin here:

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo surprised fans during the Mystery Elevator Encore concert when he was joined by the famous Norwegian singer and songwriter Peder Elias. Cha Eun Woo and Peder Elias announced an upcoming collaboration by singing their unreleased song together.

Watch Cha Eun Eoo singing the unreleased song with Peder Elias here:

In other news, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Wonwoo came to cheer up Cha Eun Woo at Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore in Seoul last night.

Know more about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is one of the most popular K-pop idols and actors hailing from South Korea. Cha Eun Woo debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO with the EP Spring Up on February 23, 2016.

On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo marked his acting debut with a small role in Gang Dong Won and Song Hye Kyo’s movie My Brilliant Life. He followed it with popular roles in K-dramas Hit The Top, Top Management, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

He reached immense heights of popularity with his lead role in the K-drama True Beauty.

