SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu reveals official animated characters were drawn by members themselves amid fans’ mixed reactions

SEVENTEEN, the renowned K-pop boy group who is set to make a comeback next month, recently revealed their animated characters, however, initially they were met with mixed reactions from the boy group’s fans. Mingyu recently took to Weverse to reveal that he “chose potato” as his character.

On September 28, 2024, Mingyu replied to fans’ comments sharing their mixed reactions to the new animated characters of SEVENTEEN. Mingyu’s character who looks like a huge potato and is called Minja was reportedly one of the least popular characters among fans.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu spoke up and shared on Weverse that he was the one who chose the “potato” character revealing that the animated characters were created by the members themselves. He wrote to fans “I’m sorry Carats, I chose the potato…sorry” and added that it was all “funny” and he was so “embarrassed.”

The SEVENTEEN rapper further added that he created the character when his hair was “really short” so he did not think much of it and created it like that.

While replying to a comment where a fan had criticized PLEDIS Entertainment for its bad artistic taste, Mingyu jokingly replied that he drew it “way too simply” and even said “sorry” and revealed once again that he is “the one who drew it.”

Check out SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s comments regarding the new animated characters on Weverse here:

Interestingly, the SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups also wrote that “whoever chose potato” should “bear with it.”

On September 28, 2024, SEVENTEEN in support of their upcoming min album revealed for the first time ever animated characters for all 13 members collectively called MINITEEN. The characters are named Choitcherry (S.Coups), Jjongtoram (Jeonghan), Shuasumi (Joshua), OCL(Jun), Tamtam (Hoshi), Foxdungee (Wonwoo), Ppyopuli (Woozi), THEpalee (The8), Kimja (Mingyu), Doa (DK), Bboogyuli (Seungkwan), Nonver (Vernon), and Chandalee (Dino).

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is set to finally make a highly anticipated comeback with their 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS on October 14, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The biy group also revealed a captivating teaser titled Speak Up. SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

