SEVENTEEN: Police launches investigation into French brand employee for leaking Mingyu’s private photos

Recently, a French brand employee leaked a few photos of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu from his campaign shoot. The snaps were unauthorized and inappropriate, sparking outrage among fans. Later, the employee was suspended and the brand issued an apology. Now, the reports state that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

On September 10, Korea JoonAng Daily reported that police had launched an investigation into the L'Occitane Korea employee who posted Mingyu’s private photos from a set without consent.

Gangnam Police Station in Seoul revealed that a report has been received of a violation of the Special Act on the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (using a camera, etc. to film) against A, the French brand’s employee.

For the unversed, recently Ms. A posted the unauthorized pictures on her Instagram with the caption, “Mingyu took up the most space in my album…I couldn’t erase them because I was anxious. I guess I will take care of it now.”

The photos were seemingly taken during a commercial campaign shoot and posted without consent. However, the matter aggravated as some of the snaps seemed to dangerously reveal the SEVENTEEN member’s shirtless body. As the employee’s post further circulated online, fans expressed their outrage. To protect the K-pop idol, CARATs promptly covered the exposed areas with gray blocks, urging PLEDIS Entertainment to take quick action.

Advertisement

The incident was soon taken into account by L'Occitane Korea who then removed the said employee from all duties, enforcing suspension.

The brand also issued an apology, expressing its grave remorse, “We sincerely apologize for the recent incident involving the unauthorized release of photos from the L’Occitane Asia Ambassador campaign, which were improperly distributed on the personal social media account of one of our employees. We acknowledge that there is no excuse for this breach and fully accept responsibility for what has occurred."

Meanwhile, following the troubling incident, a netizen revealed on an online forum that they had filed a complaint for the same stating, “It is clear that the employee was aware that the photos could trigger inappropriate desires or cause embarrassment,” They have asked the law enforcement to impose severe punishment.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA fined without trial for drunk driving scooter; exact amount not disclosed by prosecutors