Park Seo Joon subtly shouts out BTS' V and Choi Woo Shik in new update from Gyeongseong Creature 2 shoot; Find out

Park Seo Joon, the popular South Korean actor, is currently leading the ongoing mystery thriller K-drama Gyeongseong Creature 2 alongside Han So Hee. In a recent post, the actor gave a subtle shoutout to his best friends, BTS’ V and Choi Woo Shik.

On September 29, 2024, Park Seo Joon updated his personal Instagram with a series of photos and videos from the Gyeongseong Creature 2 set, while giving a hilarious shout-out to his Wooga Squad BFFs, BTS’ V and Choi Woo Shik.

Park Seo Joon gave the shoutout by writing the caption: “Gyeongseong Creature 2- Blood, Sweat and removed (Korean word: Paegi) currently showing to rave reviews.” It was a shout-out to the moment in Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building when Choi Wook Shik was needed to complete the phrase “Blood, Sweat and __” and instead of “Tears” he said “removed” annoying V as it was the title of one of BTS’ biggest hit tracks.

The Gyeongseong Creature 2 actor also shared selfies and various scenes from the set, adding to the intrigue.

Check out Park Seo Joon’s new post from Gyeongseong Creature 2 set here:

Meanwhile, Gyeongseong Creature 2 premiered worldwide on Netflix on September 27, 2024. In the second season, the story from 1945 Gyeongseong continues into Seoul in 2024, as Han So Hee’s Yoon Chae Ok reunites with Park Seo Joon’s Ho Jae, who looks exactly like Jang Tae Sang. Together, they once again join forces to confront the monstrous reality lurking beneath Gyeongseong.

Park Seo Joon, the popular South Korean actor, has been captivating audiences with his powerful performances across movies and K-dramas. He first made his acting debut in a supporting role in the teen drama Dream High 2. He landed his first lead role in the fantasy romance K-drama A Witch’s Love in 2014.

He is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, and Gyeongseong Creature. Additionally, his notable films include The Marvels, Concrete Utopia, Dream, The Divine Fury, and Midnight Runners.

