SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS surpasses 3 million pre-orders

According to the distributor YG PLUS on September 28 KST, pre-orders for SEVENTEEN's 12th mini album, SPILL THE FEELS, have exceeded 3,088,395 copies as of September 27. SPILL THE FEELS is set to be released on October 14, just five months after SEVENTEEN's best album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which came out in April. The new album will be available in three different versions, with pre-orders having begun on September 13.

The group reached the impressive milestone of over 3 million pre-order sales just two weeks after pre-orders opened, with two weeks still remaining until the mini album's release on October 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Following their best album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS is poised to become another triple million seller for the group.

In an additional twist, SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback carries a bittersweet note. Just days ago, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jeonghan will begin his mandatory military service on October 26, meaning he will be absent from the group’s promotional activities and the SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE world tour.

In a heartfelt message shared on SEVENTEEN's Weverse just before his enlistment, Jeonghan reassured his fans and expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering support. “CARATs, it’s Jeonghan,” he wrote, radiating warmth and positivity.

“I will not forget how grateful I am for the abundant love that CARATs always send me. For now, I’ll be cheering on the members’ activities alongside you all. I’ll eat well, sleep well, and take care of myself, so don’t worry. Stay healthy too, and I’ll see you again. I’ll be back! Hanihae.” His words resonated deeply, reflecting the unbreakable bond between him and his fans.

Similarly, Jun will also miss promotions due to his acting commitments in China. Despite these temporary absences, both Jeonghan and Jun have fully contributed to the mini album, ensuring their presence will still be felt in the new release.

The physical version of SPILL THE FEELS will be available in six different versions: Ver.0, Ver.1, Ver.2, two KiT versions (Ver.1 and Ver.2), the Carat Version, and the Weverse album. According to Xportsnews, the band has completed filming the music video for the album's title track, with all thirteen members participating.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13. In addition to their new music, SEVENTEEN is preparing for their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, which promises unforgettable performances across Korea, the U.S., Japan, Thailand and beyond.

