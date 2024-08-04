SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Moon Sang Min celebrate long-due win in badminton tournament; PICS

Seungkwan, the famous member of the worldwide popular buy group SEVENTEEN and its sub-unit BSS recently won 3rd place with the famed actor Moon Sang Min. Moon Sang Min was last seen in the rom-com Wedding Impossible.

Seungkwan and Moon Sang Min both shared adorable photos of their long-awaited win in the badminton tournament on their personal social media accounts.

On August 4, 2024, Moon Sang Min shared a new photo on his personal Instagram story tagging SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan. In the photo, Moon Sang Min and Seungkwan are elatedly shouting after winning 3rd place in a badminton tournament and showing off their prize. The Wedding Impossible actor further captioned the story “With Boo hyung (Korean word to designate an older brother), 3rd place”.

Meanwhile, Seungkwan reposted the story shortly after while writing “I am so happy”. Seungkwan also shared a photo with Moon Sang Min showing off their winning announcement and 3rd position.

Seungkwan captioned the photo revealing this is a long-due win for them as they went from being “eliminated in the preliminary round” every year to finishing “in 3rd place”.

See the PICS shared by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Moon Sang Min celebrating their 3rd position in the badminton tournament here:

Seungkwan also known by his full name Boo Seungkwan is a singer, songwriter, and member of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. He is a member of the vocal unit.

Advertisement

Recently, he released his solo single Dandelion on February 26, 2024, and in March also dropped OST Lonely Stars for Astra: Knights of Veda.

Moon Sang Min has been rising to emerge as one of the most beloved South Korean actors as he has been showcasing his acting prowess across different genres on screen.

Most recently, Moon Sang Min led the romantic comedy Wedding Impossible as Lee Ji Han alongside Jeon Jong Seo.

He marked his acting debut with a role in the web series 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas. After this he appeared as a young detective, Go Gun Pyung in Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun’s My Name. He is also famous for his K-dramas Under the Queen’s Umbrella and Duty After School.

Meanwhile, Moon Sang Min is set to appear in the upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM alongside Shin Hyun Been.

ALSO READ: Cinderella at 2 AM First Trailer OUT: Shin Hyun Been wants to break up with Moon Sang Min, but will she succeed? Watch