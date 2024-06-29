SEVENTEEN made history with their Glastonbury performance as they are the first K-pop band to perform at the festival. However, group members Woozi and Seungkwan did not just stop there and continued to sing at a local restaurant after the performance.

On June 28, 2024, SEVENTEEN performed at the Glastonbury festival and became the first-ever K-pop group to do so. The fans and audience were amazed by the group’s astounding stage presence and were extremely satisfied with the performance. Following the show, the members went to a local restaurant for some leisure time. However, group members Woozi and Seungkwan were seen performing at the venue and a few fan videos have been circulating online.

Along with SEVENTEEN, popular artists such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain also performed at the Glastonbury Festival. Other acts who performed at the show included Avril Lavigne, Anne-Marie, Camilla Cabello, Janelle Monae, and more. Moreover, the K-pop sensation is also set to headline the Lollapalooza festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and September 8, 2024.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, formed by Pledis Entertainment, consists of 13 members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group made their debut with the EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album in the US in 2015.

Furthermore, the group made their comeback with the album 17 Is Right Here on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. The group will be releasing more new music in the near future.

