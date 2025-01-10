Hyeri stars as unbeatable genius student in upcoming K-drama Friendly Rivalry; SEE character stills



Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, stills of Hyeri have been released from the show, showcasing a glimpse into her character. The plot of the story follows two school students entangled in a complicated relationship that results in dangerous consequences.

On January 10, 2025, the production team of the upcoming K-drama Friendly Rivalry released several stills of Hyeri as Jae Yi. In one image, Jae Yi is seen skillfully delivering a speech at school, captivating her audience with her commanding presence. Another still captures her in class, her sharp focus and poised demeanor highlighting her dedication to academics. The cold, confident look in her eyes hints at the authority she holds over her peers and the enigmatic layers beneath her polished exterior.

Hyeri takes on the role of Yoo Jae Yi, a genius student who has never lost her first-place ranking and wields significant influence at Chaehwa Girls’ High School. As the daughter of the owner of J Medical Center, she is the epitome of wealth, power, and beauty, commanding attention wherever she goes. However, while she appears to be the perfect student and the object of everyone’s envy, there’s more to Jae Yi than meets the eye. Beneath her flawless exterior lies a complex web of inner feelings and hidden desires, adding depth to her seemingly ideal life.

Advertisement

Moreover, the first poster of the show has also been released, featuring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin starring as Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who finds herself caught in the web of her classmates' hidden ambitions. Her journey takes a darker turn as she uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of her father, a former college entrance exam question setter, unraveling secrets that could change everything.

Based on a popular webtoon, Friendly Rivalry, the show is directed and written by Kim Tae Hee. It is set to be released on February 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope announces first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE; reveals US and Asia dates