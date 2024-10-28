SEVENTEEN’s SPILL THE FEELS secures 5th spot on Billboard 200; tops US album sales chart with 66 K units in first week

SEVENTEEN’s latest mini-album SPILL THE FEELS has made a stunning debut, landing at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while topping the Billboard Top Album Sales chart as the best-selling album in the United States for the week. Released on October 14, the six-track EP accumulated 66,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week ending October 24, according to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music). Of these, an impressive 64,000 units were traditional album sales, reflecting the group’s appeal in physical and digital formats. Additionally, the album recorded 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, translating to 2.61 million on-demand audio streams.

SPILL THE FEELS marks SEVENTEEN’s sixth consecutive top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and eighth overall, continuing a streak of impressive performances on the U.S. charts, after, Your Choice, Attacca, Face the Sun, SECTOR 17, FML, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, and 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The group has consistently climbed higher with each release, previously reaching No. 2 with albums like FML and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The album’s reception reaffirms SEVENTEEN’s global influence, showing their ability to resonate with a diverse international audience.

Exploring a tapestry of emotions, SPILL THE FEELS delivers a powerful narrative of vulnerability, resilience, and growth. The album’s title cleverly serves as an anagram for “I FELT HELPLESS,” encapsulating the emotional journey within. Each track navigates raw feelings, from isolation to rediscovering human connection, with the lead single LOVE, MONEY, FAME featuring DJ Khaled adding a dynamic edge to the collection.

Watch SEVENTEEN’s music video for LOVE, MONEY, FAME here;

The promotional rollout for SPILL THE FEELS was equally interesting, featuring animated teasers, track samplers, and three unique sets of concept photos; FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU, reflecting different phases of emotional healing. Despite the absence of Jeonghan and Jun; due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China, respectively, the remaining members have carried the comeback with poise.

The excitement surrounding the album is set to reach new heights as SEVENTEEN, who are on their SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE world tour, prepares to perform live on Good Morning America on October 30. This eagerly anticipated appearance will offer U.S. fans a glimpse into the group’s breathtaking stage presence, adding another milestone to SEVENTEEN’s remarkable journey.