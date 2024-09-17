SEVENTEEN members dare to SPILL THE FEELS in charismatic Speak Up teaser for 12th mini album comeback in October; WATCH

SEVENTEEN is setting the stage for their much-awaited comeback with a captivating new teaser for their 12th mini album, SPILL THE FEELS. The group’s latest teaser video, released on September 17 at midnight KST, is a perfect blend of charisma and style, showcasing each member's unique flair as they navigate through the city in an aura of confidence and allure.

The teaser clip, aptly titled Speak Up, features the members in various urban settings, each exuding their signature charm while engaging in intriguing activities as they spill their feelings in bold and daring ways. This dynamic presentation has already begun to stir excitement among CARATs, promising a bold and charismatic comeback.

Take a look at the exciting teaser here;

Meanwhile, SPILL THE FEELS is set to hit the shelves on October 14, just five months after SEVENTEEN's best album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which was released in April. This new album will come in three different versions, with pre-orders that started on September 13. The group’s fast-paced teaser, combined with the mysterious caption I FELT HELPLESS from an earlier subway platform reveal, has sparked widespread speculation about the album’s theme, hinting at a more introspective and emotional concept.

Here’s the first teaser for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming mini-album;

In an additional twist, SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback will be marked by a bittersweet note. Just days ago, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jeonghan will begin his mandatory military service on October 26, which means he will be absent from the group’s promotional activities and their SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE world tour. Similarly, Jun will also be missing from promotions due to his acting pursuits in China. Despite these temporary absences, both Jeonghan and Jun have fully contributed to the mini album, ensuring their presence will be felt in the new release.

To sweeten the moment before these changes, SEVENTEEN recently shared a heartwarming video on September 11, showcasing all 13 members enjoying a group meal together. This gesture was a touching reminder of their family-like friendship, even as they prepare for the upcoming era with a slightly altered lineup.

Take a look at the video here;

As SEVENTEEN gears up for their SPILL THE FEELS comeback and their 4th world tour, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable new chapter.

