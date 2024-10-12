Jeonghan and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo spotted at SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE concert in Goyang amid former's military service

SEVENTEEN's long-awaited SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE tour began with a spectacular start on October 12 in Goyang, delighting their devoted fans, CARATs, who eagerly filled the arena for the group's return to the stage. The 13-member K-pop sensation treated fans to a dazzling performance, but the concert carried a bittersweet note, as members Jeonghan and Jun were unable to join the comeback. While Jeonghan recently began his mandatory military service, Jun is currently occupied with acting commitments in China.

However, the concert took a heartwarming turn when CARATs spotted a familiar face in the audience, none other than Jeonghan himself. Just two weeks ago, on September 26, Jeonghan reported to the training center, marking the start of his military journey as a social service agent. Despite his enlistment, Jeonghan’s attendance at the concert brought joy to fans, who were thrilled to see him showing support for his fellow members. The sight of Jeonghan cheering from the crowd made the night even more memorable, with fans applauding his dedication to the group even while on military duty.

Here’s a look at Jeoghan in the audience from fans point of view;

Adding an unexpected twist to the evening was the presence of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who was seated right next to Jeonghan. At first, some fans mistook the person beside Jeonghan for SEVENTEEN's Jun, but soon, it became clear that it was Cha Eun Woo.

His appearance alongside Jeonghan sparked excitement among CARATs and AROHAs alike, as it became another highlight moment of the enduring friendship between SEVENTEEN and ASTRO members. The heartwarming sight of the two idols supporting SEVENTEEN’s concert demonstrated the close-knit bond within the K-pop community.

With their concert in Goyang concluded, SEVENTEEN will now take their tour to the international stage, heading to the United States, Japan, and other global locations as part of their 4th world tour. The SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE tour is set to deliver electrifying performances and unforgettable moments, bringing the group closer to their fans around the world.

The surprise appearance of Jeonghan and Cha Eun Woo at the opening concert created an atmosphere of celebration, making the event a truly special occasion for all in attendance.

