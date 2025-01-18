SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui confirmed to star in upcoming film The Shadow’s Edge with Jackie Chan and Zhang Zi Feng; SEE first poster

Wen Junhui, commonly known as Jun from the popular K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, will be starring in a movie. Yes, you read that right! The artist is set to appear in the film The Shadow’s Edge alongside the legendary Jackie Chan and more.

On January 18, 2024, the production team of the upcoming action film The Shadow’s Edge released the first poster featuring the leading cast. SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui is also part of the star-studded lineup, followed by the likes of Jackie Chan, Zhang Zi Feng and more. The poster showcases a group of individuals in intense and dramatic poses, holding weapons like guns, hinting at an action-packed storyline.

The plot follows a group of cunning and treacherous thieves who challenge the Macau Judiciary Police on multiple fronts. To counter this relentless threat, the police bring back Huang De Zhong, a legendary tracking expert who has been retired for years, to collaborate with the young elites of the Criminal Investigation Department.

As traditional tracking techniques collide with advanced technology, the battle between the police and the criminals intensifies, evolving into a thrilling cat-and-mouse game where wits and courage determine the ultimate victor in the fight between good and evil.

Directed and written by Yang Zi, the film is set to be released sometime around 2025.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved in composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They also headlined the Lollapalooza Festival, which took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

