She Was Pretty star Hwang Jung Eum apologizes for recent posts accusing wrong person of husband's infidelity

On April 3rd, Hwang Jung Eum shared screenshots of posts from an individual (referred to as A) on their personal Instagram. In her caption, she referred to the person as "ugly girl" and suggested they marry her husband, Lee Young Don, with comments like "Can't he just divorce me and go to Bangkok?" for her husband.

She explained that she posted this because Young Don had left home, and she requested him to divorce her before going to Thailand. However, it later emerged that the person she targeted was not involved in her husband's affair. Consequently, she apologized to them for her actions and elaborated on the apology.

Hwang Jung Eum issues apology

K-drama actress Hwang Jung Eum's initial posts targeted "A," accusing her of being involved with her husband, Lee Young Don. Despite deleting the posts shortly after, they quickly circulated on social media. On April 4th, "A" responded on her Instagram, clarifying that she wasn't the person Hwang Jung Eum was referring to.

The Escape of the Seven star expressed not knowing Lee Young Don and suggested he likely didn't know about her either. A mentioned she rarely watched SNL (Saturday Night Live), but made an exception to support Hwang Jung Eum's episode. She urged Hwang Jung Eum to see her post, tagging her Instagram account.

Later that day, Hwang Jung Eum posted an apology on her Instagram, acknowledging the misunderstanding regarding her previous posts. Hwang Jung Eum expressed regret for not clearly distinguishing between public and personal matters, especially in a space where many people could see. She apologized for causing fatigue to the public due to her wrong decision made in a state of emotional confusion.

Hwang Jung Eum expands on apology

After posting her apology on Instagram, Hwang Jung Eum edited her post to provide further explanation. She admitted to mistaking an unrelated individual as the person her husband was having an affair with, sharing their posts on her account, and using potentially insulting terms.

The She Was Pretty star clarified that the individual currently facing harm is completely unrelated to the incident, has never met her husband, and is not involved in any affair. She sincerely apologized for posting content that could be insulting and misunderstood, which consequently caused significant harm to the individual and those around them, who are now receiving malicious comments due to her speculative content.

Hwang Jung Eum pleaded with her fans to refrain from spreading malicious comments and false information targeting these individuals. She promised to reflect deeply on the situation, correct any misinformation, and take responsibility for the damage caused.

