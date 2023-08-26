KDramas With Love Triangles

A Korean drama is best served with romance, but what makes a heart-pounding romantic K-drama a hit show are the twisty narratives and a gorgeous-looking cast. That’s precisely why this time we have curated the perfect list of the top 15 romantic K-dramas with love triangles as their plot highlights. Trust us, we have only enlisted the shows that have the power to grope you into the world of romance. Consider it a challenge, one episode and you’ve got to be hooked.

Right from period dramas and crime dramas to fantasy dramas and K-dramas with women in a strong lead, we have listed them all. But there is one thing that connects them all. Each enlisted show features a love triangle: Yes, each of them will give you the adrenaline rush of a new lovable character being introduced in the mid-series. You’d be curious to know who the protagonist ends up with while not knowing who to root for because all the heart-stealing characters will fight for your attention.

So, are you ready for a tug-of-war in matters of the heart? Go on, dive into the world of juicy love triangles, all written for your utmost delight.

K Dramas with love triangles and a spicy romance plot along with their IMDb ratings

1. Reply 1988 (2015)

Original title: Eung dab ha ra 1988

Eung dab ha ra 1988 Running Time: 1 hour 30 min

1 hour 30 min K Drama Genre: Comedy Drama Fantasy

Comedy Drama Fantasy Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Hyeri Lee, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol

Hyeri Lee, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol Director: Won Ho Shin

Won Ho Shin Writer: Woo Jung Lee

Woo Jung Lee Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

This comedy-drama fantasy has 20 addictive episodes that feature the best of Korean actors including Hyeri Lee, Go Kyung Pyo, and Ryu Jun Yeol among others. The 2015 K drama is directed by Won Ho Shin and written by Woo Jung Lee. The highly rated show has an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. When it comes to the plot Reply 1988 is undoubtedly one of the best K dramas of all time watch the show to witness a tale of Choi Taek and Kim Jung Hwan and how they both fall in love with Sung Deok Sun. This exciting love triangle will definitely have you dreaming in pink.

2. Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021)

Original title: Gaet na eul cha cha cha

Gaet na eul cha cha cha Running Time: 1 hour 10 min

1 hour 10 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Shin Min a, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su

Shin Min a, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Ha Eun Shin

Ha Eun Shin Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another romantic comedy-drama that features a romantic love triangle is Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The highly-rated show stars Korean actors like Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, and Gina Su. The 2021 K drama is directed by Je Won Yu and written by Ha Eun Shin. We call it one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix that revolves around the story of two characters at a beach. Watch the show to witness a Perfectionist and dentist Yoon Hye Jin and how she meets a handyman named Chief Hong aka Hong Du Sik and falls in love.

3. Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017)

Original title: Him ssen yeo ja Do Bong soon

Him ssen yeo ja Do Bong soon Running Time: 1 hour 7 min

1 hour 7 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama K Drama Star Cast: Park Bo young, Park Hyung sik, Ji Soo

Park Bo young, Park Hyung sik, Ji Soo Director: Lee Hyeong min

Lee Hyeong min Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This comedy crime drama features the best of Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, and Ji Soo. The 2017 show is directed by Lee Hyeong Min and written by Baek Mi Kyeong. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and is a definite must-watch. When it comes to the plot, it’s a love triangle storyline that revolves around a character named Do Bong Soon who has superhuman power and strength. As the plot progresses, she falls in love with her childhood friend who is now a cop. The plot takes an interesting turn when Do Bong Soon becomes a bodyguard for the CEO of a game company whose name is An Min Hyuk. Watch the show to witness how the story turns into a love triangle, making this show one of the best K-dramas with love triangle as their plot highlight.

4. Our Beloved Summer (2021)

Original title: Geu hae urineun

Geu hae urineun Running Time: 1 hour 10 min

1 hour 10 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Choi Woo sik, Kim Da mi, Park Jin joo

Choi Woo sik, Kim Da mi, Park Jin joo Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Kim Yoon Jin Writer: Lee Na Eun

Lee Na Eun Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Another romantic drama we highly recommend watching if you like K-dramas with love triangles is Our Beloved Summer. The 2021 show features the best Korean stars including Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, and Park Jin Joo among others. The show is directed by Kim Yoon Jin and written by Lee Na Eu. The highly-rated K-drama with a love triangle is available on Netflix to stream. When it comes to the plot the show features a coming-of-age story that revolves around Choi Ung who is a talented illustrator and his ex-girlfriend Kook Yeon Soo who is a PR expert. Watch the show to witness, romance, heartbreak, and love triangles.

5. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Original title: Dalui Yeonin Bobogyungsim Ryeo

Dalui Yeonin Bobogyungsim Ryeo Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy K Drama Star Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Ji eun Lee, Kang Ha neul

Lee Joon Gi, Ji eun Lee, Kang Ha neul Director: Kyoo Tae Kim

Kyoo Tae Kim Writer: Yoon Young Jo, Hua Tong

Yoon Young Jo, Hua Tong Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SBS, Amazon Prime Video

SBS, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a Korean drama that features the best of action, drama, and fantasy. The star cast of the highly acclaimed show includes Lee Joon Gi, Ji Eun Lee, and Kang Ha Neul among others. The 2016 show was directed by Kyoo Tae Kim and written by Yoon Young Jo along with Hua Tong. When it comes to the plot of the show, it revolves around time travel, romance, love triangles, and lots of fun drama. Watch the show right now if you enjoy complicated love triangles. The storyline features Scarlet Heart Ryeo and her brothers Wang So and Wang Wook who are both crushing over Hae Soo. Also, the two brothers are princes and only one of them can marry her.

6. Extraordinary You (2019)

Original title: Eojjeoda Balgyeonhan Haru

Eojjeoda Balgyeonhan Haru Running Time: 35 min

35 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Number of episodes: 32

32 K Drama Star Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, Jae Wook Lee

Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, Jae Wook Lee Director: Sang hyub Kim

Sang hyub Kim Writer: Ji Hye Song, Ha Young

Ji Hye Song, Ha Young Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

JioCinema IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This iconic romantic drama features elements of fantasy and comedy that are definitely fun to watch. The show features the best of actors including Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, and Jae Wook Lee among others. The show is directed by Sang Hyub Kim and written by Ji Hye Song along with Ha Young. If you love Korean dramas with love triangles we highly recommend watching this show, that’s available on JioCinema to stream. When it comes to the plot revolves around Extraordinary You revolves around a high school girl named Eun Dan Oh and how she discovers that she has been living in a fictitious world of comics. The comic she has been living in is called Secret and she is pretty dissatisfied with the way her character is written.

7. My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho (2010)

Original title: Nae Yeojachinguneun Gumiho

Nae Yeojachinguneun Gumiho K Drama Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Shin Min a, Lee Seung gi, Min woo No

Shin Min a, Lee Seung gi, Min woo No Director: Bu Sung Chul

Bu Sung Chul Writer: Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong

Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

This romantic comedy features fantasy and lots of drama. The 16-episode show features the best of Korean actors Shin Min A, Lee Seung Gi, and Min Woo No among other Korean stars. The show was released in the year 2010 and was directed by Bu Sung Chul while it was penned by Jeong Eun Hong along with Mi Ran Hong. Anyone who loves K-dramas with love triangles should watch My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho on MX Player right away. When it comes to the plot the show revolves around a college student named Cha Dae Woong who wants to become an action star. The plot takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally releases a gumiho which is a Korean mythological fox with nine tails. The gumiho is named Gu Miho and ends up saving Dae Woong which begins a story of love.

8. Cheese In The Trap (2016)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 17

17 K Drama Star Cast: Park Hae Jin, Kim Go eun, Seo Kang Joon

Park Hae Jin, Kim Go eun, Seo Kang Joon Director: Yoon Jeong Lee

Yoon Jeong Lee Writer: Hui Jo, Nam hee Kim

Hui Jo, Nam hee Kim Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Tubi TV, The Roku Channel

Tubi TV, The Roku Channel IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This romantic comedy features the best of Korean stars including Park Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun, and Seo Kang Joon among other Korean stars. The 17-episode show is directed by Yoon Jeong Lee and written by Hui Jo along with Nam Hee Kim. The show released back in 2016 titled Cheese in the Trap is another drama that’s one of the perfect K-dramas with love triangle. The plot of the show is based on a webtoon where you’d actually hope the second guy sweeps the girl off her feet because he is just so perfect. Watch the show to witness the tale of love featuring characters named Hong Seol and Yoo Jung.

9. Oh My Ghost (2015)

Original title: Oh Naui Gwishinnim

Oh Naui Gwishinnim Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Park Bo young, Jo Jung Suk, Ju hwan Lim

Park Bo young, Jo Jung Suk, Ju hwan Lim Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Hee Seung Yang , Seo Yoon Yang

Hee Seung Yang Seo Yoon Yang Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Oh My Ghost is another great fantasy-based comedy-drama that features a complicated romance. The star cast of the 16-episode show includes Park Bo Young, Jo Jung Suk, and Ju Hwan Lim among other Korean stars. The 2015 show is directed by Je Won Yu while it is written by Hee Seung Yang along with Seo Yoon Yang. The show is available to stream on Netflix and revolves around a tale of a girl who is a shy and reserved chef named Na Bong Sun. The plot takes a very interesting turn when it is revealed that she is capable of spotting ghosts and she begins to crush on her boss who is named Kang Sun Woo.

10. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Of Youth (2016)

Original title: Hwarang

Hwarang Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama K Drama Star Cast: Park Seo joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung sik

Park Seo joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung sik Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Yoon Sung Shik Writer: Park Eun yeong

Park Eun yeong Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

This action-comedy drama features the best Korean stars including Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung Sik among other Korean actors. The 2016 show is directed by Yoon Sung Shik and written by Park Eun Yeong. When it comes to the plot Hwarang revolves around a pretty confusing love triangle that revolves around Ah Ro and how she meets Moo Myung. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

11. The Heirs (2013)

Original title: Sangsogjadeul

Sangsogjadeul Running Time: 55m

55m K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin

Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin Director: Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang

Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This romantic comedy-drama features the best of Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin. The 2013 show is directed by Bu Sung Chul and Shin Hyo Kang while it is written by Kim Eun Sook. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a love triangle where you wouldn’t know who to root for. Watch the Korean drama to witness a tale of love involving Cha Eun Sang and Kim Tan.

12. Love Alarm (2019)

Original title: Joahamyeon Ullineun

Joahamyeon Ullineun Running Time: 50 min

50 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Kim So hyun, Song Kang, Ga ram Jung

Kim So hyun, Song Kang, Ga ram Jung Director: Lee Na Jeong, Kim Jin Woo, Yu Yeong Park

Lee Na Jeong, Kim Jin Woo, Yu Yeong Park Writer: Yeon Su Cha, Kye Young Chon, Seo Hui Kim, Ji Yeong Kwon, Ah Yeon Lee (screenwriter), Kim Saebom, Bo ra Seo (screenwriter)

Yeon Su Cha, Kye Young Chon, Seo Hui Kim, Ji Yeong Kwon, Ah Yeon Lee (screenwriter), Kim Saebom, Bo ra Seo (screenwriter) Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

This romance-comedy drama is another iconic show that features a stellar Korean cast including, Kim So hyun, Song Kang, and Ga ram Jung. The 2019 K-drama is directed by Lee Na jeong, Kim Jin Woo, along with Yu Yeong Park. The plot of the show is written by various talented writers like Yeon Su Cha, Kye Young Chon, Seo Hui Kim, Ji Yeong Kwon, Ah Yeon Lee (screenwriter), Kim Saebom, and Bo Ra Seo who served as a screenwriter. The plot of the show is based on a famous webtoon that’s basically a love triangle that features how Lee Hye Yeong falls in love with Kim Jo Jo. The plot takes an unpredictable turn when Hye Yeong's best friend returns.

13. Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019)

Original title: Romaenseuneun Byulchaekboorok

Romaenseuneun Byulchaekboorok Running Time: 1 hour 2 min

1 hour 2 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Na young, Lee Jong Suk, Jeong Eu Gene

Lee Na young, Lee Jong Suk, Jeong Eu Gene Director: Na Yeong Kim, Jung Hyo Lee

Na Yeong Kim, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Hyun jung Jung

Hyun jung Jung Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Romance Is A Bonus Book is a romantic comedy Korean drama that features Korean actors including Lee Na Young, Lee Jong Suk, and Jeong Eu Gene. The show is directed by Na Yeong Kim along with Jung Hyo Lee and its written by Hyun Jung Jung. The highly-rated show is so much more than a love triangle. In fact, it is safe to call it a love quadrangle. Watch the highly acclaimed show to witness a tale of Kang Dan I and Chan Eun Ho and how they have been in love since forever.

14. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016)

Original title: Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju

Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee Director: Hyun Jong Oh

Hyun Jong Oh Writer: Hee Seung Yang

Hee Seung Yang Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This romantic comedy is available to watch on Netflix and features a brilliant cast incorporating Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, and Jae Yoon Lee. The K-drama is directed by Hyun Jong Oh and written by Hee Seung Yang. When it comes to the plot, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a rather intriguing love triangle featuring a character named Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung and how they have been childhood pals. The plot becomes controversial when it's revealed that Kim Bok Joo actually loves Jung Joon Hyung's elder brother and doctor, Jung Jae Yi.

15. Cinderella And The Four Knights (2016)

Original title: Cinderellawa Ne Myungui Gisa

Cinderellawa Ne Myungui Gisa Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Il Woo Jung, Ahn Jae Hyun, Park So dam

Il Woo Jung, Ahn Jae Hyun, Park So dam Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Lee Min Woo

Kwon Hyuk Chan, Lee Min Woo Writer: Min Ji Eun, Won Young sil

Min Ji Eun, Won Young sil Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN, Netflix

tvN, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This tvN romantic comedy features Korean stars like Il Woo Jung, Ahn Jae Hyun, and Park So Dam. When it comes to the direction, the show is directed by Kwon Hyuk Chan along with Lee Min Woo while the plot is penned by Min Ji Eun and Won Young Sil that revolves around an iconic love triangle. Watch the show to witness a tale of Eun Ha Won, Kang Ji Woon, Kang Hyun Min, and Kang Seo Woo and lots of romance and drama.

While there are many romantic Korean dramas out there, we assure you nothing can beat this stellar little list of the best 15 K-dramas with love triangles as their plot highlight. Each of the above-listed shows portrays a plot that will compel you to give your heart and soul to the characters. There will be moments you will laugh your out and there will be moments your binge sessions will need multiple boxes of tissues. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you are in the mood for some romance with a twist.

