Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM

Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min have been confirmed to lead the upcoming romance drama Cinderella at 2 AM. Shin Hyun Been has impressed with her acting skills in dramas like Hospital Playlist, Tell Me That You Love Me, Reborn Rich and more. Moon Sang Min has appeared in hits like Wedding Impossible, Under The Queen's Umbrella, My Name and more. Here are the details of the upcoming drama.

Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min to lead Cinderella at 2 AM

Hospital Playlist actor Shin Hyun Been and Wedding Impossible actor Moon Sang Min will be taking on the main roles in the drama Cinderella at 2 AM. Shin Hyun Been will be appearing as Ha Yoon Seo who is a realistic and logical person. Moon Sang Min will be playing her innocent boyfriend Seo Joo Won. Unlike most K-dramas, the main protagonist accepts the money to leave her rich boyfriend. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this off-beat story.

More about Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM is expected to be released in August 2024. Shin Hyun Bin and Moon Sang Min will be appearing in the main roles.

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

The story is based on the webtoon by Algome. The project is being directed by Seo Min Jung who has also worked on Bo Ra! Deborah. Oh Eun Ji who wrote for Ugly Miss Young Ae series is the scriptwriter for the upcoming drama.

