Moon Sang Min-Jeon Jong Seo's Wedding Impossible Premiere: Know when and where to watch, more details

Moon Sang Min, Jeon Jang Seo, and Kim Do Wan starrer Wedding Impossible will be premiered today. The romantic comedy has been stirring excitement amongst K-drama fans as the story promises a fun yet engaging story to the viewers. Ahead of its release today, tvN has released a preview of the first episode increasing the enthusiasm as we step closer to the premier of the drama.

Moon Sang Min-Jeon Jong Seo's Wedding Impossible, the latest rom-com from tvN will be released today. The show follows the story of Jeon Jong Seo’s Na Ah Jung, a failed actress who decides to turn her life around and at least become the leading lady in her life. When her longtime friend Kim Do Wan’s Lee Do Han suggests a fake marriage, she grabs the opportunity.

But enters, Lee Do Han’s ambitious and keen-observant younger brother, Lee Ji Han, who is not at all on board with this marriage, and so he tries his best to break them up. Under the Queen’s Umbrella’s Moon Sang Min will play the role of Lee Ji Han. He plans to have his older brother take over the company and has planned things for a long time but the thought of his brother marrying a strange actress endangers his plans. He would rather have his brother marry the CEO of Taeyang Corporation, Yoon Chae Won, who is from a rich family and will be better suited to his brother.

Lee Ji Han and his investigations will not be easy as Na Ah Jung is ready to fend him off, as she marries Lee Do Han. Through all this hide and seek, future sister-in-law and brother-in-law might end up falling for each other and changing the course of things entirely. We await how the story will unfold in this new drama, Wedding Impossible.

Ahead of its release, a new preview of the first episode of the show was shared. In the preview, Lee Ji Han and Na Ah Jung can be seen bickering, as they walk out of a hospital. Lee Ji Han asks Na Ah Jung why did she call him when these things people like to keep personal to which Na Ah Jung replies that he is not a person she pays heed to, so it is okay. Even with the whole cat-and-mouse relationship, Na Ah Jung does not shy away from the chance of getting a car ride. The preview hints at a fun relationship between the two characters guaranteeing a barrel of laughs.

Wedding Impossible Premiere: When and where to watch and cast

Wedding Impossible promises fun, drama, and romance with its star cast and storyline. The tvN drama will be premiering at 8:50 PM KST which is 5:20 IST. We can expect it to be aired everywhere in a couple of hours. Wedding Impossible will be available to watch on Prime Video and Rakuten Viki, mainly it will be streaming on TVING and tvN in Korea. It is expected to have 16 episodes.

Wedding Impossible has a promising star cast. Moon Sang Min who was seen in Under the Queen’s Umbrella and Duty After School will be the male lead. Jeon Jong Seo, the famous thriller actress who gave show-stopping performances in Ballerina, The Call, and Burning will be seen as the lead female role. In addition to this, the heir who wants to have a fake marriage with his friend, Lee Do Han will be played by Kim Do Wan. He is known for his roles in Start-Up and My Roommate is a Gumiho.

As excitement rises, we wait for the premiere of Wedding Impossible, the newest rom-com in town.

