Lovely Runner introduces Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok's love story with character relationship chart

The upcoming series Lovely Runner has released a character relationship chart. Based on a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, tvN’s Lovely Runner is a new time-slip romance drama that poses the question: "What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byun Woo Seok), who later unexpectedly goes back in time to save him from dying.

Character relationship chart for Lovely Runner

In the recently revealed relationship chart for Lovely Runner, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) are interestingly labeled as lovers, despite their existing current relationship being merely of a famous idol and his devoted fan. How will their connection transition from celebrity and his admirer to something potentially romantic? Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing this change unfold in the series.

Furthermore, the relationship connection poster hints at bassist Kim Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee) being Im Sol's former bias in the group. It also suggests a tense relationship between Kim Tae Sung and Ryu Sun Jae, leaving viewers curious about what happened for the dynamics to change between Kim Tae Sung, Ryu Sun Jae, and Im Sol.

Ryu Sun Jae and Baek In Hyuk (portrayed by Lee Seung Hyub), are shown as lifelong best friends, who forged a strong bond during their high school days, where Baek In Hyuk led their band named Eclipse. Notably, Kim Tae Sung, the bandmate with whom Ryu Sun Jae shares a strained relationship, was also part of their high school band. The complex relationships among Ryu Sun Jae, Kim Tae Sung, and Baek In Hyuk during their earlier years are set to be a captivating point for viewers to anticipate in Lovely Runner.

The relationship chart also delves into the families of Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol’s mother, Park Bok Soon (Jung Young Joo), is a strong woman who single-handedly raised Im Sol and her brother Im Geum (Song Ji Ho) for a decade following the loss of her husband. Park Bok Soon is portrayed as having a strained relationship with Ryu Sun Jae’s father, Ryu Geun Duk (Kim Won Hae). Meanwhile, Im Geum harbors tension with Im Sol’s best friend, Lee Hyun Joo (Seo Hye Won). Viewers can look forward to the relationship dynamics among Im Sol’s family members, including her grandmother Jung Mal Ja (Sung Byung Sook).

Finally, important characters from Ryu Sun Jae's management company, JNT Entertainment, are also featured on the chart. These include Eclipse members Jay (Yang Hyuk of OMEGA X) and Hyun Soo (Moon Yong Suk), as well as JNT's CEO Kim (Ahn Sang Woo) and Sun Jae’s manager Park Dong Seok (Lee Il Joon).

More about Lovely Runner

In the drama, Byun Woo Seok’s character Ryu Sun Jae is a beloved South Korean top idol celebrated for his flawless looks, talent, and charm. Despite his dominance in the industry since his debut, Ryu Sun Jae becomes disillusioned with the entertainment world and meets a tragic fate in the end. When Im Sol unexpectedly travels back to Ryu Sun Jae’s vibrant youth at the age of 19, his peaceful existence takes a turn.

Kim Hye Yoon’s character Im Sol is a passionate fan who journeys back in time to rescue the beloved star Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol, who had to abandon her aspirations due to a childhood accident, finds comfort in Ryu Sun Jae's music after stumbling upon it on the radio. Following Ryu Sun Jae's untimely death, Im Sol mysteriously travels back 15 years in the past. Confronted with Ryu Sun Jae during his high school years, Im Sol does anything it takes to prevent his tragic fate from unfolding. Lovely Runner is set to premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST.

