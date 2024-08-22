Shin Hyun Been says 'didn't feel 14-year age difference' with Moon Sang Min while filming Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM is an upcoming K-drama series starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min in the lead roles. Directed by Seo Min Jung and written by Oh Eun Ji, it follows a romantic tale of two individuals from completely different worlds. During the press conference ahead of the show’s premiere, the actors delved into the stark age gap of 14 years between them.

On August 22, 2024, the press conference for the upcoming K-drama series Cinderella at 2 AM took place where the cast talked about various aspects of the series. The actors were also asked about their experiences working with each other and if there were moments during filming where the age gap felt apparent.

However, Shin Hyun Been humorously responded that she wondered if Moon Sang Min might be lying about his age because their tastes were so similar. Furthermore, the actress added that she felt very comfortable while working with Moon Sang Min. She noted that his honest and cheerful personality helped them bond quickly, making the age gap hardly noticeable during filming.

The plot of the K-drama follows Ha Yun Seo, a single and accomplished team leader at a successful company. Admired for her beauty, kind personality, and professional respect, Yun Seo has overcome a difficult past—having left her family with her younger brother to escape domestic violence. Now a confident and pragmatic woman, she is dating Seo Ju Won, a younger colleague at the same company.

However, Yun Seo's world is shaken when she discovers that Ju Won is the son of the chaebol family that owns the company. His mother approaches Yun Seo, offering her money to break up with Ju Won. Believing that fairy tales don't exist in her world, Yun Seo decides to accept the money and end the relationship. Despite this, Ju Won is determined to prove that love can overcome obstacles and makes every effort to win her back.

Apart from Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min, the supporting cast list of the show includes Yoon Park, Park So Jin, Hong Bi Ra, Kim Tae Jung, Kim Gyu Nam, Lee Kyu Sung, and more. The K-drama is set to premiere on August 24, 2024, and every new episode will air at 21:00 KST every Saturday and Sunday.

