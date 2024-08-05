Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae tie the knot with a twist in No Gain No Love’s official new poster; SEE here

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean drama that follows a woman who values money immensely in her life. Starring Sin Min Ah in the main lead, the male lead role of the movie is taken up by Kim Young Dae. The production team has released a new poster for the show, creating anticipation among fans.

On August 5, 2024, the new poster for No Gain No Love was released, where Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae are portrayed as newlyweds. Shin Min Ah is seen in a beautiful wedding dress, along with a veil on her head and a wide smile on her face. However, the secret behind her smile is not because she got married but because of the pile of cash she holds in her hands.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae is seen with a grumpy expression on his face while holding out a note to Shin Min Ah. There is also a money-counting machine on the table, making the moment seem even more comic. Moreover, their dynamic peeks through the poster which is merely contractual as she cares more about her financial status and career than developing a romantic relationship.

The plot of the show follows Son Hae Yeong, a woman determined to avoid financial loss at any cost. Faced with a potential job promotion setback, she weaves a plan for a fake wedding and asks Kim Ji Uk to be her fake lover, a convenience store cashier with a heart of gold. Despite their rocky rapport, Kim Ji Uk agrees to be her pretend fiancé, leading to unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

Advertisement

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ holds strong in top 10 of Billboard 200 for second consecutive week new album ATE