Stray Kids’ holds strong in top 10 of Billboard 200 for second consecutive week new album ATE

Stray Kids recently made their much-anticipated comeback with a new album titled ATE. The record was extremely well-received by the fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the album has managed to maintain its position in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for the second consecutive week.

On August 4, 2024, Billboard announced that Stray Kids ranked in 6th place on the Billboard 200 chart with their new album ATE. The group has managed to hold the position for the second consecutive week in the top 10. However, the album secured 1st place during the first week of the album’s release. Although the album has dropped 5 places, it has still maintained a steady hold on the chart. It is the third album by the group to spend multiple weeks on the chart, following their previous albums 5-STAR and ROCK-STAR.

Moreover, the album has also secured the 1st rank on the Top Album Sales chart for the second consecutive week. This means that ATE is the best-selling album in the United States for two weeks in a row. Chk Chk Boom serves as the title track for the mini-album and the B-side songs include MOUNTAINS, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, 또 다시 밤 (twilight), and the self-titled track Stray Kids.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024. The group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London, and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

