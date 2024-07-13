Shin Min Ah CONFIRMED to lead forthcoming thriller film Eyes alongside Kim Nam Hee; know details

Shin Min Ah has been confirmed to star in the upcoming thriller film Eyes (literal title), directed by rookie director Yum Ji Ho, with Kim Nam Hee co-starring. Meanwhile, details about the movie are yet to be disclosed.

Shin Min Ah has been confirmed to headline the upcoming thriller film Eyes (working title), as reported on July 12. AM Entertainment verified that Shin Min Ah is currently immersed in filming for Eyes, although there has been no comment yet from Kim Nam Hee’s representatives.

Directed by Yum Ji Ho, a rising talent recognized for his acclaimed short film Neighbor at the 2022 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Eyes promises to be a gripping addition to the thriller genre. The plot details of the film remain closely guarded, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

More details about Shin Min Ah and Kim Nam Hee’s latest activities

Shin Min Ah, renowned for her versatile acting career in the K-drama world, continues to captivate audiences with her recent projects. Recently, she is gearing up for the premiere of her tvN romantic comedy-drama No Loss in Love (previously titled Because I Want No Loss), scheduled to debut on August 26.

Meanwhile, her role in Our Blues marked a departure from her usual roles, reflecting her desire to explore diverse characters on screen. Earlier, in 2023, She starred in the film Our Season, a heartwarming story where her character experiences an extraordinary visit from her deceased mother, exploring themes of love and loss with a heartfelt touch.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam Hee, known for his compelling performances in dramas like Mr. Sunshine and Sweet Home, was recently seen taking on a new challenge as he featured in the recent drama Bitter Sweet Hell, portraying Choi Jae Jin, a prominent reconstructive plastic surgeon overshadowed by his wife, played by Kim Hee Sun.

As the narrative unfolded, his character's journey promisingly delved into themes of identity and autonomy, navigating the complexities of personal ambition amidst familial and professional expectations.

With their projects, both Shin Min Ah and Kim Nam Hee continue to push boundaries in their respective roles, flaunting their talent and versatility in capturing the nuances of human emotions and relationships on screen.

