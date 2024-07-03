Top 7 films like Forgotten to watch if you like mystery thrillers; Burning, Silenced, Midnight, and more

If you're captivated by mystery thriller films like Forgotten, here's a curated list of films that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. From the psychological depth of Burning to the harrowing narrative of Silenced and the atmospheric tension in Midnight, these movies delve into intricate plots and compelling characters.

Each film offers a unique blend of suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists, making them essential for any thriller enthusiast. Whether you're drawn to psychological complexities or chilling suspense, these titles promise an unforgettable cinematic experience in the realm of mystery and suspense.

7 best movies like Forgotten that are a must-watch

1. Burning

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Psychological drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Burning follows Jong Su, a deliveryman who reconnects with childhood friend Hae Mi and meets an enigmatic young man Ben. As Jong Su grows suspicious of Ben's intentions, the tension escalates into a gripping psychological drama.

Premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Burning received critical acclaim for its sense of unease, ambiguous narrative, and powerful performances, cementing its status as a modern cinematic masterpiece.

2. Silenced

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Crime drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Silenced is a powerful and impactful South Korean film based on true events that took place at a school for the deaf. The film follows Kang In Ho, a new teacher at the school who becomes aware of the repeated sexual assaults by faculty members against the students. As In Ho fights to expose the crimes, he faces opposition from the school administration, police, and prosecutors.

When the film was released in 2011, it sparked public outrage in Korea, which resulted in the National Assembly passing the Dogani Bill, which abolished the statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors and disabled people.

3. Unlocked

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Im Siwan, Kim Hee Won

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: psychological thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Unlocked unfolds a chilling narrative where Lee Na Mi's life unravels after losing her phone. Oh Jun Yeong's sinister manipulation, using spyware to sabotage her, leads to her isolation and even framing her for crimes.

Simultaneously, Detective Woo Ji Man uncovers a string of murders linked to Jun Yeong, revealing a gripping tale of deception and danger. The film delves deep into themes of trust, betrayal, and the dark side of technology.

4. The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryun, Lee El

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Science fiction psychological thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

The Call intricately weaves a tale of two women, Seo Yeon and Young-sook, linked through a mysterious phone call that transcends time. Their intertwined fates unfold with each decision altering realities drastically, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. As they navigate through twists of fate and shifting timelines, the film explores themes of fate, vengeance, and the haunting consequences of altering the past.

5. Remember

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Min

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Remember delves into the poignant journey of Pil Joo, an elderly man battling Alzheimer's, driven by a lifelong quest for vengeance against injustices from the Korean-Japanese colonial era.

Supported by a young man in his twenties, the narrative navigates themes of memory, loss, and resilience in the face of historical trauma. The film explores how personal histories shape identities and quests for justice.

6. Midnight

Cast: Jan Ki Joo, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Hoon, Gil Hae Yeon

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Psychological thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Midnight plunges viewers into a chilling game of survival as deaf counselor Kim Kyung Mi, portrayed by Jin Ki Joo, becomes the target of a relentless serial killer, Do Shik, played by Wi Ha Joon.

With a tense narrative that unfolds against the backdrop of nocturnal terror, the film explores themes of vulnerability, courage, and the unyielding bond between Kyung Mi and those who rally to protect her, including Jong Tak, portrayed by Park Hoon.

7. Circle of Atonement

Cast: Sung Dong Il, Kim Yoo Jung, Son Ho Jun

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Mystery drama

Where to watch: FAWSOME

Circle of Atonement, which debuted at the Busan International Film Festival before its theatrical release in 2015, delves into the intertwined lives of Detective Lee Sang Won, his daughter Lee Jang Hyun, and high school teacher Nam Chul Woong.

As they unravel connections to a decade-old murder, the film explores themes of redemption, guilt, and the haunting repercussions of past actions in a gripping narrative that keeps audiences engaged till the end.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of movies like Forgotten, these seven films are sure to provide the mystery and thrill you crave. Each movie, from the intense psychological drama of Burning to the gripping crime narrative of Silenced, offers unique and captivating storylines filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

Whether you prefer the mind-bending elements of The Call or the chilling atmosphere of Midnight, these films promise an exhilarating cinematic experience. Dive into these compelling stories and let their intricate plots and engaging characters keep you on the edge of your seat.

