CONFIRMED: Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun to lead Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae's No Gain No Love spin-off The CEO’s Menu

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun are all set for their next collaboration. The two actors who are currently gearing up for the release of No Gain No Love, have been confirmed to lead its spin-off The CEO’s Menu. The fantasy romance spin-off will depict the love story of the second lead couple in Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer.

On August 16, TVING confirmed that Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will join hands as leads for the upcoming drama The CEO’s Menu. It will be a spin-off of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer No Gain No Love, where these two actors star as the second lead couple.

The CEO’s Menu is an unpredictable romance drama that will revolve around a 19+ web novel writer Nam Ja Yeon. She possesses the female protagonist of her novel Seo Yeon Seo and then falls in love with the male lead Kang Ha Joon.

Lee Sang Yi will take on the role of Kang Ha Joon, while Han Ji Hyun will portray both Nam Ja Yeon and her novel protagonist Seo Yeon Seo.

In No Gain No Love, Lee Sang Yi stars as Bok Gyu Hyun, a CEO and a third-generation chaebol. Han Ji Hyun plays the same role as the 19+ web novel writer Nam Ja Yeon. From their love-hate relationship, the two will develop a full-fledged romance in the spin-off.

The production team stated that although No Gain No Love is yet to be released, they wanted to tell a story of the second lead couple. Since it’s a new attempt in the K-drama world, anticipation runs high to see the execution.

Meanwhile, writer Kim Hye Young who penned the script for No Gain No Love, also participated in the writing process for The CEO’s Menu. The spin-off is now set to be released in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, in No Gain No Love, Shin Min Ah stars as a woman who fakes her marriage to not miss out on the congratulatory money at her work, while Kim Young Dae poses as his fake fiance. The drama is now set to premiere on August 26.

