SHINee's Onew's agency head takes dig at SM Entertainment for mismanagement after he and Taemin depart from label

SHINee's Onew's current agency head took to social media to call out SM Ent for mismanagement and lack of group activities of the four members group, following Onew and Taemin's end of the contract with the entertainment label. The GRIFFIN Entertainment CEO expressed frustration after only Minho and Key, the existing members under SM, performed as SHINee members in SM Ent's 30th-anniversary concert.

The other two members– Onew and Taemin, were not part of SHINee's act in the SMTOWN Live in Seoul event, held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul, for two days, January 11 and 12. This was not the first time the two members were excluded from group activities. Their winter single and mini album were among the several group events that SM had canceled, as per the GRIFFIN CEO.

In his latest post, he listed: "Winter Single/SM Music/Town Stage/Mini & Concert" and raised the question, "how much longer are we supposed to wait (for a full group event)? Isn't there an issue?" The list was about the missed opportunities of a possible SHINee reunion.

The agency head further inquired, "should we just stay quiet and live our lives without saying anything?" Though the post did not mention SM Ent, the fans felt it was a question that could be answered only by the agency, and thus the post was directed to them.

Onew left SM Ent after being part of it for over a decade. Following that, his association with the one-year-old GRIFFIN Entertainment was announced on April 3, 2024. He also took to Instagram to share his new profile photos taken for the new agency on the same day.

A month earlier, in March, Taemin ended his exclusive contract with SM Ent after 16 years and signed with BPM Entertainment. He recently apologized to fans for not participating in SHINee's SMTOWN Live in Seoul act, citing the reason for his absence being his unfinished negotiations with SM Ent regarding how to go about with the group activities.

