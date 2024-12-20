SHINee's Taemin's agency announces strict legal action over dating rumor with Street Woman Fighter fame Noze

SHINee's Taemin and dancer Noze's dating rumor once again resurfaced recently via an X (formerly Twitter) account. However, his agency took strict action this time, announcing that there would be legal consequences for circulating such false speculations. Back in February, the dating rumor first arrived with a series of alleged evidence.

On December 20, BPM (Big Planet Made) Entertainment issued a public statement announcing strict legal action against any defamation, circulation of false information, invasion of privacy, and insults involving Taemin.

The notice seems to be indicating a recent X post that once again gave rise to a false dating rumor between the SHINee member and popular dancer-choreographer Noze, also known as NO:ZE.

BPM Entertainment stated that they have thoroughly monitored some social media posts and analyzed the reports submitted by fans, coming to the conclusion that the K-pop idol had been clearly subjected to defamation and spreading of misinformation. "Therefore, we will file legal complaints and take all possible legal measures without leniency to ensure that the offenders are held accountable. We will take strict actions to prevent such malicious activities from recurring," the agency made it very clear.

In addition, they asked to provide an official email address, asking fans to submit reports if they spot any malicious action involving the SHINee member.

Advertisement

Read their full statement here:

Meanwhile, recently an X user shared a few clips from Taemin's past concert, where Noze was seen seated just behind him, seemingly trying to resurface the dating rumor.

However, this time, fans immediately came to the K-pop idol's support, calling out the user for invading his privacy. The account has since been suspended. Back in February, the pair were embroiled in speculation after many pointed out their allegedly synchronized social media posts. At that time fans also labeled these rumomongers as 'delusional'.

Noze, who rose to fame from Street Woman Fighter's first season, is now a renowned choreographer and a dancer who collaborated with many K-pop artists over the years. She was one of the main dancers for Taemin's Guilty performance.

Meanwhile, Taemin is currently on his 2024-2025 world tour Ephemeral Gaze. He kickstarted the tour back in August and so far visited many countries including Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: GOT7's January 20 comeback EP title revealed as WINTER HEPTAGON; fans discuss THIS exciting theory