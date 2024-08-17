SHINee's Onew opens up about his decision to part ways with SM Entertainment on Zico's Artist

On August 16, SHINee's Onew graced the stage of KBS2’s The Seasons - Zico's Artist for an engaging episode that highlighted both his musical journey and personal growth. The appearance comes as Onew prepares to release his highly anticipated third mini album, FLOW, marking his much-awaited return after a prolonged period of hiatus.

During the episode, Onew had the audience hooked with performances of All Day, Stand By Me (originally by SHINee), and Farewell Taxi (originally by Kim Yeon Woo). Shawols, SHINee’s beloved fans were particularly thrilled by a sneak peek of Hola!, a new track from his upcoming album, which also serves as the theme for his forthcoming solo fan-con. The intimate setting of the show allowed Onew to showcase his versatility and heartfelt expression, revealing the depth of his artistry.

In his conversation with MC Zico, Onew opened up about his recent transition from SM Entertainment, where he had been a part of the company since his debut with SHINee. This year, Onew decided to sign with GRIFFIN Entertainment, a startup agency. “Being with SM for so long made me feel too comfortable,” he confessed. “I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could achieve outside of that comfort zone. It’s only been a few months, but I’m embracing this new journey.”

Onew elaborated on his decision, likening his transition to moving from a “permanent home” to a “temporary home.” While he continues his group activities with SHINee under SM, his solo promotions are now spearheaded by GRIFFIN. “It’s not really about leaving; it’s about exploring new possibilities,” he explained.

Embracing his role as a solo artist, Onew expressed enthusiasm about the increased creative freedom he now enjoys. “I’m having a lot of fun managing my own A&R duties,” he said. “It’s a different experience, but it’s something I’m really enjoying.”

Onew’s appearance on The Seasons: Zico’s Artist provided a closer look at his journey and his exciting future. As Onew prepares to make his much-awaited comeback with FLOW, navigating this new phase of his career, fans can look forward to more personal and creative expressions from this talented artist.

