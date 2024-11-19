Singer Ailee and Singles' Inferno's Choi Si Hun announce April 2025 marriage plans; know details

Ailee, a powerful K-pop singer, has announced her marriage to Singles’ Inferno fame Choi Si Hun. The two will be tying the knot on April 20, 2025. They met through a mutual acquaintance and later started dating. Back in May of this year, the pair confirmed their relationship and promised to get married soon.

On November 19, Ailee’s agency A2Z Entertainment announced, “She will be marrying actor-turned-businessman Choi Si-hoon on April 20th of next year.” They revealed that after deciding to get married both the singer and her fiance Choi Si Hun received blessings from their parents.

“They would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have sent congratulations and support since the news of their relationship was made public,” the agency added in their statement.

Meanwhile, Ailee herself shared the good news with the fans. Taking to her fan cafe on November 19, she posted a heartfelt letter, thanking fans for their unwavering support. She also showed her love for Choi Si Hun, penning, “I have met a dependable and thankful person who gives me a shoulder to lean on and rely on, and his understanding and consideration made me want to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Back on May 14, Ailee and Choi Si Hun made their relationship public, while also sharing that they are dating with the goal of getting married. It is said that the duo met through a mutual friend and later formed a deep connection.

Congratulations to the couple!

Ailee is a K-pop soloist known for her powerful vocals. She made her debut back in 2012 with her first single Heaven. In the following years, she continued to build her discography with an array of hit songs. She is also known for lending her voice to many OSTs for K-dramas including Guardian: The Great and Lonely God, Alchemy of Souls, Doom at Your Service, and more.

On the other hand, Choi Si Hun rose to fame from his appearance in Singles’ Inferno. Building on his popularity, he continued to work as an actor and model. Currently, he is halting his entertainment career to expand his F&B and MCN business.