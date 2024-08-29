Ailee spotted in romantic moment with boyfriend Single's Inferno's Choi Si Hun at Billboard event; fans gush over PDA

Ailee, the powerhouse vocalist known for hits like Heaven and U&I, recently captured fans’ hearts with a sweet display of affection for her fiance, Choi Si Hun, at the Billboard K POWER 100 event on August 27. The event, celebrating top K-pop artists, became the backdrop for a tender moment between the singer and the reality star, sparking excitement among fans.

A fan’s video from the event initially focused on the Filipina group BINI, inadvertently caught Ailee and Si Hun in a cozy embrace. The candid footage, quickly circulating on social media, shows the couple sharing a warm hug and enjoying each other’s company. This heartwarming moment has captured the attention of netizens, who are thrilled to see Ailee so happy.

Ailee’s romance with Choi Si Hun was recently confirmed, but this public display was a surprise to many. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ailee is engaged to Choi Si Hun, known from his appearance on the hit Netflix reality show Single’s Inferno.

The news of their engagement, first reported on May 14, was a significant turn of events as Ailee had previously been linked to a non-celebrity businessman. Choi Si Hun, who now runs a restaurant in Jongno, Seoul, has seamlessly integrated into Ailee’s world, and their relationship seems to be flourishing.

Advertisement

The engagement announcement revealed that Ailee and Si Hun might even be planning a wedding next year, adding another layer of excitement to their fans. This latest public appearance has only intensified the buzz surrounding their relationship.

Ailee, who debuted in 2012 and is renowned for her emotional performances and powerful vocals, has been a beloved figure in the music industry. Her apparent joy and love for Si Hun are seen as well-deserved happiness for the talented artist.

Meanwhile, for Ailee’s fans, this glimpse of her and Choi Si Hun’s relationship in such a public and affectionate setting has only deepened their admiration for the couple. As they continue to navigate their high-profile romance, it’s clear that Ailee’s supporters are cheering them on every step of the way.

ALSO READ: 10 most famous Korean singers to add to your playlist; BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, IU, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more