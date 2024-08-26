SKY Castle and Perfect Family's on-screen couple Yoon Se Ah-Kim Byung Chul's playful chemistry sparks dating rumors

Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah appeared as guests on Uhm Jung Hwa's show, where they showed off their playful chemistry. They play a married couple in the ongoing mystery drama Perfect Family and also play husband and wife in the hit drama SKY Castle.

On August 25, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah appeared on Uhm Jung Hwa's YouTube channel as guests to promote their ongoing series Perfect Family. Kim Byung Chul and Uhm Jung Hwa have also worked together in the drama Doctor Cha. Uhm Jung Hwa teasingly asked Kim Byung Chul, 'I told you I want to see you, and you bring another woman with you?' Yoon Se Ah played along and replied that she was the original wife as they had appeared on SKY Castle first, and she let her borrow for Doctor Cha.

When Uhm Jung Hwa complimented her for her looks, she blushed and said that she was embarrassed and touched Kim Byung Chul's shoulders. Seeing this gesture, Uhm Jung Hwa playfully asked the actors if they were dating in real life and that it made her jealous. This made both Yoon Se Ah and Kim Byung Chul laugh shily.

The latest project, Perfect Family, has been directed by the Japanese filmmaker Yukisada Isao. This series marks his Korean series debut. The story is based on the webtoon written by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun.

Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play husband-wife and Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of their adoptive daughter. The family seems perfect and happy to everyone. But after the daughter's friend dies, suspicions and tensions among the family members start to brew.

Kim Byung Chul has worked on popular series like Goblin, Mr Sunshine and All of Us Are Dead. Yoon Se Ah is known for her roles in Melting Me Softly and Snowdrop.

