Box Office: Listing down the top 5 net opening days of Sunny Deol in India ahead of Jaat's release

Sunny Deol is all set to star in his upcoming big-screen release, Jaat. With each passing day, this Gopichand Malineni directorial is coming closer to its release on 10 April 2025, increasing the excitement and hype among fans. The film marks Sunny Deol’s comeback on the big screen, nearly two years after the massive success of Gadar 2.

As Jaat approaches its theatrical debut, let’s take a look at the top 5 highest opening-day grossers of Sunny Deol’s career:

1. Gadar 2

Gadar 2 currently holds the title of the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career. It is also his biggest opening-day grosser, with a net collection of Rs 40 crore, setting a new benchmark. This sequel to Gadar was an all-time blockbuster, directed by Anil Sharma, and featured Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

2. Yamla Pagla Deewana

Another popular Sunny Deol franchise began with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. The film was directed by Samir Karnik featuring the iconic trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film became the highest opener of Sunny Deol’s career till then with Rs 7.75 crore as its Day 1 Hindi net.

3. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

The sequel to Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 was directed by Sangeeth Sivan and released in 2013. The film opened lower than its prequel and later turned out to be a flop. Its opening day Hindi net stood at Rs 6.25 crore.

4. Ghayal Once Again

Ghayal Once Again was the sequel to the 90s Sunny Deol classic Ghayal. The film was directed by Sunny Deol himself, starring himself in the lead. It opened with just Rs 5.50 crore Hindi net and became a flop on its release.

5. Singh Saab The Great

Singh Saab The Great was an action film directed by Anil Sharma. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film starred Amrita Rao, Urvashi Rautela and Prakash Raj among the leads. It collected Rs 4.25 crore Hindi net on its opening day and later became a flop.

More About Jaat

Sunny Deol’s upcoming action entertainer Jaat is set to release on 10 April. The film will be directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

