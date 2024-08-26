Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and more: K-drama male leads who fell first in 2024

In 2024 K-dramas, the popular romance trope "he fell first, and he fell harder" continues to shine. This trope, where the male lead experiences love before his counterpart, delves into themes of unspoken affection, waiting, and how relationships develop over time.

It showcases the depth of his feelings through acts of kindness, protection, and unwavering support, even when the romantic feelings aren't immediately reciprocated. This dynamic makes for a sweet and heartwarming viewing experience. Let’s take a look at the 2024 K-dramas that follow the ‘He Fell First’ trope.

Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner

There’s no doubt that Byeon Woo Seok’s portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has made him the reigning King of Hearts. When the bedridden Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) hears from the up-and-coming singer Sun Jae of Eclipse during a radio call that he’s glad she’s still alive, her life changes forever. She becomes a devoted fan. Years later, after Sun Jae dies in an accident, Im Sol travels back in time to save him and alter his fate—while also working to reshape her own destiny.

And, of course, who can forget the twist in episode 2, where it's revealed that Sun Jae liked Im Sol long before she became a fan in the future? Back in high school, he would follow her around, offer subtle help, and even save her life. Despite being the one who fell first, he continued to fall deeper and deeper in love with her, waiting for her through every timeline. Whether she returned to him after 2 years or 15, his love for Im Sol remained unwavering and eternal.

Byeon Woo Seok’s heartfelt portrayal of Sun Jae had many viewers swooning. He excelled in his role, effortlessly balancing his achievements with a genuine vulnerability. Even as Im Sol goes to great lengths to protect him across timelines, Sun Jae makes it clear that he would gladly sacrifice himself for love. Byeon Woo Seok not only captured the essence of his character perfectly but also made Sun Jae an iconic figure. His innocent attempts to confess his feelings, his internal struggles, and his passionate expressions all left audiences thoroughly captivated.

Jung Hae In in Love Next Door

Love Next Door tells the story of two high school friends whose bond dates back to their mothers being childhood friends. The dynamic between them remains lively even after Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min) returns from the US after a decade.

Jung Hae In stars as Choi Seung Ho, a swimmer turned architect who has secretly harbored feelings for his neighbor and best friend, Seok Ryu, for years. The show has hinted that Seung Ho has been in love with Seok Ryu since their teenage years but has never been able to confess. In Episode 3, the two friends bury letters to their future selves in a time capsule, vowing to open them after 10 years.

Chae Jong Hyeop in Serendipity’s Embrace

Based on a popular webtoon, Serendipity’s Embrace tells the story of young people discovering true love and pursuing their dreams after an unexpected reunion with a first love from a decade ago. Kim So Hyun stars as Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who is wary of love due to painful memories from a past relationship. Her world changes when she runs into Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her lowest moments years ago. Kang Hoo Young, still deeply in love with Hong Joo after all these years, is determined to do whatever it takes to win her heart.

Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) is a sharp lawyer skilled at navigating the toughest legal challenges. However, his greatest challenge is his wife, Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won). Despite being married to the wealthy heiress Hae In, their relationship is strained by poor communication, ego clashes, and misunderstandings. Though Hyun Woo is contemplating leaving, everything changes when Hae In receives a life-threatening diagnosis. As he decides to stay, old feelings begin to resurface. Yet, numerous obstacles continue to drive them apart. Hyun Woo's concerns deepen when he discovers that Yoon Eun Sung (Park Sung Hoon) not only has feelings for Hae In but also poses a significant threat to her family, forcing Hyun Woo to confront danger head-on.

Queen of Tears delivered its share of plot twists and tropes, but what truly stood out was the electrifying chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Kim Soo Hyun played a man who goes to great lengths to protect the woman he loves and repair their fractured relationship as the man who fell first. The nuanced yet heartwarming dynamic between their characters was brought to life flawlessly by the leads.

Na In Woo in Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband follows the gripping revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who discovers her best friend, Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), in an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), only to be murdered by him. Given a second chance at life when she is sent 10 years back in time, Ji Won teams up with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), to seek revenge and right the wrongs of her past.

Yoo Ji Hyeok is a charismatic alpha male who seems to have it all—intelligence, good looks, and a privileged background. Yet, his focus is solely on one woman: Kang Ji Won. Despite his typically unflappable demeanor and ability to stay composed in any situation, Yoo Ji Hyeok becomes charmingly awkward whenever he’s around Kang Ji Won, his crush. During her second chance at life, this boy in love, Yoo Ji Hyeok, proves to be a loyal and reliable ally in Kang Ji Won’s quest for revenge.

Wi Ha Joon in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon) is a man who knows exactly what he wants and will stop at nothing to get it. Seven years ago, he was the top student in Seo Hye Jin’s (Jung Ryeo Won) class. Now, Joon Ho is ready to leave his corporate job to become a lecturer at the very academy where he once studied. Although he jokes about earning more at the academy than working a 9-to-5 job, his true motivation is his long-standing love for Hye Jin.

Joon Ho is unwavering in his feelings for Hye Jin, who affectionately refers to him as "her pride" from her time as his teacher. As their relationship evolves from teacher-student to colleague and eventually to lovers, it unfolds into a charming romance. Despite Hye Jin’s reservations about their seven-year age difference, Joon Ho remains undaunted by such concerns. Instead, he stands as her strongest protector, offering unwavering support against any challenges they face.

