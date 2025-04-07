Allu Arjun and Atlee's A6 announcement time and date: Makers drop 'Magnum Opus' hint

Allu Arjun is all set to join hands with director Atlee for a magnum opus venture. As the actor is celebrating his 43rd birthday on April 8, 2025, the makers have unveiled a promo for the same, announcing its date and time.

For the promo shared by Sun Pictures, the post was captioned, “Where Mass meets Magic A Magnum Opus update Tomorrow at 11 AM!”

See the promo for A6 here:

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are all set to unite for a film that is tentatively titled A6 (AA22). It was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that it will be a “parallel” universe film and a complete mass entertainer for the actor’s fans.

Initially, there were also reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be playing a leading role in the movie, but we had exclusively reported that the actress isn’t a part of the film.

Moreover, the team of Allu Arjun had also earlier dismissed claims of the film being a dual hero venture. It was later said to be the actor’s first double role in a movie. With Arjun in the leading role, the film is expected to feature Janhvi Kapoor, but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Coming to Allu Arjun's work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel film follows the life of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler, as he strengthens his empire while battling new rivals.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and others in pivotal roles.

The Sukumar directorial franchise of films is set to have another sequel titled, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Additionally, Allu Arjun is expected to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together, which is rumored to be a mythological venture. The actor is speculated to portray Lord Karthikeya from Hindu mythology.

