Perfect Family poster OUT: Park Ju Hyun, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah seem like a happy family but hidden secrets brew

Perfect Family is a much-awaited thriller which unveiled its poster featuring Park Ju Hyun, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah. The series tells the story of a family who seem happy but one day the daughter's friend dies and there are secrets that start unraveling.

Park Ju Hyun is known for Mouse and Extracurricular. Kim Byung Chul has worked on popular series like SKY Castle and All of Us Are Dead. Yoon Se Ah is known for her roles in SKY Castle and Snowdrop.

Perfect Family poster released

On July 23, KBS2 unveiled the poster for their upcoming drama Perfect Family. The poster features Park Ju Hyun, Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah together as a family. While Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah put up a stern face, Park Ju Hyun has a menacing smile raising excitement for the project. The caption on the poster reads, 'Love, responsibility, sacrifice, warmth... Therefore a family again'.

More about Perfect Family

Perfect Family is scheduled to release on August 14. There will be 12 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The project has been directed by the Japanese filmmaker Yukisada Isao and this series marks his Korean series debut. The story is based on the webtoon written by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun. Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah will be playing a married couple again in this series. They have also worked together in the hot drama SKY Castle.

Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play husband-wife and Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of their adoptive daughter. The family seems perfect and happy to everyone. But after the daughter's friend dies, suspicions and tensions among the family members start to brew.

