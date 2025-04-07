Your Forma Episode 2: RF Model Siblings Mystery Continues; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Your Forma Episode 2 will likely see Echika and Harold get some clarity about the cases involving the RF Model siblings, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The first Your Forma episode, titled ‘Mechanical Friends Amicus Robots,’ centers on Harold Lucraft being detained for alleged assault. Despite Amicus robots being incapable of such actions, the assailant resembled an RF Model.
Harold’s brother Steven had a violent incident in the past, and their sibling Marvin was missing, making Harold a suspect. However, Harold was cleared when his owner Darya was attacked while he was in custody. Echika and Harold conducted a Brain Dive, tracing the assailant to Elphinstone College and meeting Dr. Lexie Willow Carter.
Your Forma Episode 2 will see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft question Dr. Lexie Willow Carter, the creator of the RF Model siblings and an Elphinstone College alumna. Her involvement may reveal important details about the assailant’s origins and motivations.
Viewers may finally learn why Steven attacked a hologram and the truth behind Marvin’s disappearance. Inspector Brown’s belief that Marvin is out of order could also be challenged or clarified through the investigation.
Your Forma Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, though it may be available the following day in certain regions due to time zone differences. It will first air on TV Asahi’s new "IMAnimation W" programming block, followed by broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.
Your Forma Episode 2 will also be available for streaming in Japan on ABEMA, with subsequent releases on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, U-NEXT, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and more. In North America, the episode will be available on Samsung TV Plus.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Your Forma anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Your Forma Episode 1: Echika Meets Her New Partner; Release Date, Where To Watch And More