Son Suk Ku and Ma Dong Seok lead April movie star brand reputation rankings; Choi Min Sik follows
April movie star brand reputation rankings are announced. Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Sik land at top 3 spots. Check out the top 30 below!
-
Son Suk Ku topped this month’s movie star brand reputation rankings
-
He is followed by Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Sik
Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok, and Choi Min Sik have secured the top three spots in April's movie star brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings for film actors.
These rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars. The data was collected from March 16 to April 16.
Top 5 of April movie star brand reputation rankings
This month, Son Suk Ku claimed the top spot on the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,796,780 for April. Key phrases in his keyword analysis included Troll Factory, YouTube, and advertisement model, while top related terms described him as cool, charming, and gentle. Moreover, Son Suk Ku received overwhelmingly positive reactions, with a positivity-negativity analysis revealing a score of 92.98 percent positivity.
Meanwhile, Ma Dong Seok maintained his position in second place with a brand reputation index of 4,394,691. In March, too Ma Dong Seok secured the second spot with a brand reputation index of 7,949,941, indicating a 41.43 percent increase in his score compared to last month, which was February.
Choi Min Sik secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,021,791. Notably, he was last seen in the occult film Exhuma alongside Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun. In March Choi Min Sik had a remarkable rise to the top of this month’s list fueled by a staggering 384.89 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February, bringing his total score to 10,205,758.
Following closely behind in fourth place is Park Ji Hwan with a score of 2,846,725. He was last seen in the film The Roundup: Punishment, which also stars Ma Dong Seok.
Finally, Lee Byung Hun rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,740,057. In March, the beloved star Lee Byung Hun occupied the tenth spot leading for a rise in April.
Top 30 of April movie star brand reputation rankings
- Son Suk Ku
- Ma Dong Seok
- Choi Min Sik
- Park Ji Hwan
- Lee Byung Hun
- Im Siwan
- Kim Hye Soo
- Song Joong Ki
- Lee Jung Jae
- Hyun Bin
- Jo Jung Suk
- Gong Hyo Jin
- Honey Lee
- Hwang Jung Min
- Han Hyo Joo
- Jung Ho Yeon
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Gong Yoo
- Kim Tae Ri
- Choi Sung Eun
- Kang Dong Won
- Go Yoon Jung
- Go Min Si
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Lee Yi Kyung
- Jo In Sung
- Jung Woo Sung
- Ra Mi Ran
- Park Bo Young
- Kim Da Mi
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Train to Busan's Ma Dong Seok announces wedding plans with Ye Junghwa after legally registering marriage in 2021