Son Suk Ku and Ma Dong Seok lead April movie star brand reputation rankings; Choi Min Sik follows

April movie star brand reputation rankings are announced. Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Sik land at top 3 spots. Check out the top 30 below!

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Apr 24, 2024  |  09:06 AM IST |  4K
Son Suk Ku (Image Credits- Disney+), Ma Dong Seok (Image Credits-Megabox Plus M), Choi Min Sik (Image Credits-Disney+)
Key Highlight
  • Son Suk Ku topped this month’s movie star brand reputation rankings
  • He is followed by Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Sik

Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok, and Choi Min Sik have secured the top three spots in April's movie star brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings for film actors.

These rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars. The data was collected from March 16 to April 16.

Top 5 of April movie star brand reputation rankings

This month, Son Suk Ku claimed the top spot on the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,796,780 for April. Key phrases in his keyword analysis included Troll Factory, YouTube, and advertisement model, while top related terms described him as cool, charming, and gentle. Moreover, Son Suk Ku received overwhelmingly positive reactions, with a positivity-negativity analysis revealing a score of 92.98 percent positivity.

Meanwhile, Ma Dong Seok maintained his position in second place with a brand reputation index of 4,394,691. In March, too Ma Dong Seok secured the second spot with a brand reputation index of 7,949,941, indicating a 41.43 percent increase in his score compared to last month, which was February.

Choi Min Sik secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,021,791. Notably, he was last seen in the occult film Exhuma alongside Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun. In March Choi Min Sik had a remarkable rise to the top of this month’s list fueled by a staggering 384.89 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February, bringing his total score to 10,205,758.

Following closely behind in fourth place is Park Ji Hwan with a score of 2,846,725. He was last seen in the film The Roundup: Punishment, which also stars Ma Dong Seok.

Finally, Lee Byung Hun rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,740,057. In March, the beloved star Lee Byung Hun occupied the tenth spot leading for a rise in April.



Top 30 of April movie star brand reputation rankings

  1. Son Suk Ku
  2. Ma Dong Seok
  3. Choi Min Sik
  4. Park Ji Hwan
  5. Lee Byung Hun
  6. Im Siwan
  7. Kim Hye Soo
  8. Song Joong Ki
  9. Lee Jung Jae
  10. Hyun Bin
  11. Jo Jung Suk
  12. Gong Hyo Jin
  13. Honey Lee
  14. Hwang Jung Min
  15. Han Hyo Joo
  16. Jung Ho Yeon
  17. Lee Dong Hwi
  18. Gong Yoo
  19. Kim Tae Ri
  20. Choi Sung Eun
  21. Kang Dong Won
  22. Go Yoon Jung
  23. Go Min Si
  24. Yoo Hae Jin
  25. Lee Yi Kyung
  26. Jo In Sung
  27. Jung Woo Sung
  28. Ra Mi Ran
  29. Park Bo Young
  30. Kim Da Mi

Credits: The Korean Business Research
Latest Articles