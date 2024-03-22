Ma Dong Seok returns as monster cop in action thriller movie The Roundup: Punishment with Kim Moo Yeol; See pics

The Roundup action film series is back with another installment and it is going to be full of powerful action sequences, fun, and much more. The movie will see Ma Dong Seok, the beloved South Korean actor reprising his role of Detective Ma Seok Do. The action thriller promises a full course of entertainment and action. Some brand-new pictures from the movie have been unveiled before its release next month.

Ma Dong Seok returns as monster cop and roughens up in upcoming action thriller movie The Roundup: Punishment; See pics

Ma Dong Seok the lead star of the infamous South Korean action film series The Roundup will be back as detective Ma Seok Do in the fourth installment of the movie. The Roundup: Punishment is the sequel to The Roundup: No Way Out released in 2023.

Being one of the most anticipated action movies of the year, The Roundup: Punishment will follow Detective Ma Seok Do (played by Ma Dong Seok) who this time around will join Cyber Investigation Team to catch Baek Chang Ki (played by Kim Moo Yeol) who used to be in special forces but now runs an online illegal gambling organization.

The newly unveiled stills from the action thriller, depict Ma Dong Seok in several scenes as Detective Ma Seok Do. The powerful and roughened-up detective can be seen throwing punches and walking with serious angered expressions. In one still, he can be seen pulling a scooter to stop it from going away, shining light on the ever-strong detective Ma Seok Do who like a monster cop will not leave any stone unturned to catch Baek Chang Ki.

More about Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok also known as Don Lee is a popular South Korean actor who rose to unprecedented fame with his role in the movie Train to Busan. His other noted roles include movies Derailed, The Outlaws, Unstoppable, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, and more. He was last seen in the dystopian Netflix film Badland Hunters, where he played the role of a relentless hunter Nam San.

