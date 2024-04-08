Train to Busan's Ma Dong Seok announces wedding plans with Ye Junghwa after legally registering marriage in 2021

The Outlaws stars Ma Dong Seok and Ye Junghwa are scheduled to tie the knot on May 25th after officially registering their marriage in 2021. Ma Dong Seok's agency announced on October 20, 2022, that the couple had legally registered their marriage the previous year.

However, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and their hectic schedules, the wedding ceremony was postponed to a later date. Ma Dong Seok and Ye Junghwa became a couple after both being part of the same agency. They publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2016.