Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun and Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin to star in Park Chan Wook's Korean remake of French film The Ax; Report

Lee Byung Hun, known for starring in Squid Game, Mr. Sunshine, and more will reportedly team up with actress Son Ye Jin, who delivered the superhit K-drama Crash Landing on You. Fans eagerly await to hear a confirmation from the respective sides, as both the stars are hitmakers and together they are expected to exhibit commendable performances.

Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin in talks to star in Park Chan Wook's next film

On April 2, a South Korean media outlet reported that the Squid Game actor received an offer to star in director Park Chan Wook’s next thriller film. He is rumored to be joined by actress Son Ye Jin, who also received the same proposal.

On this day, both the stars’ agencies confirmed that they are positively reviewing the offer.

If confirmed, it will be the third collaboration between Park Chan Wook and Lee Byung Hyun who earlier appeared in the director’s 2000 film Join Security Area (JSA) and Three…Extremes (2004). On the other hand, this will mark Son Ye Jin’s first project with the Oldboy director.

Anticipation runs high for further confirmation from their agencies and production management.

Though the name of the film isn’t revealed yet, it is known to have been rigorously prepared for a long time by director Park Chan Wook.

At the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, the director hinted towards his next project saying, “I would like to remake the French film The Ax, which was created by Costa Gabras. I want to represent the story in a Korean landscape.”

The French film The Ax explored a slice-of-life story that turns into a thriller. When a jobless man realizes the competition in his market, he decides to eliminate them once and for all. Attention is on to see how the auteur Park Chan Wook will present the narrative with his style.

More about Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin's past works

Meanwhile, actor Lee Byung Hun established a strong foothold in the Korean film and TV industry with an array of impeccable performances in Concrete Utopia (2023), Our Blues (2022), Squid Game (2021), Mr. Sunshine (2018), I Saw The Devil (2010), and more.

On the other hand, actress Son Ye Jin will return with this upcoming film after a brief hiatus followed by marriage to actor Hyun Bin and welcoming a son in the same year. She is best known for the popular K-drama Thirty-Nine (2022) Crash Landing on You (2019), Something in the Rain (2018), and more.

