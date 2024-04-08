Ma Dong Seok is finally exchanging vows with his partner, Ye Junghwa, after three years of marriage. Yes, you read it right! The couple had been dating and even got married to each other a long time ago, but they did not officially hold a wedding ceremony. Both entertainers have finally decided to make the union a ceremony, reaffirming their love for each other.

On April 6, 2024, the news broke that Ma Dong Seok would be holding a ceremony with Ye Junghwa, to whom he has been married for over three years. The two had been in a relationship publicly since 2016, and shortly after, in 2021, they got engaged. They married each other in the same year and kept the event private. Sources reveal that, due to their busy schedules, the couple was not able to hold a wedding ceremony. However, a representative of their agency told a Korean media outlet that they would be holding a private ceremony along with their closest friends and family.

Who is Ye Junghwa?

However, the news has created curiosity among fans to know more about the lovely bride. Not much is known about Ye Junghwa, which has piqued everyone’s interest in knowing more about her. The celebrity is a Korean health trainer who has been signed under Big Punch Entertainment, the same one as Ma Dong Seok. Moreover, the entertainer has also worked as an actress in a couple of shows and movies.

Starting her career in 2003 by making a guest appearance in the TV show, Vitamin, she went on to star in K-dramas such as We Are Peaceful Brothers and Thumping Spike 2. However, in 2015, she bagged the main role in the series Girls' Love Story. Moreover, she also starred in movies such as The Outlaws in 2017, where Ma Dong Seok starred in the lead role, and The Soul-Mate in 2018. However, most of her roles have been a guest appearance, typically with short screen time.

However, her strong suit has been variety shows in South Korea and she has appeared in several of them, including, Radio Star, I Live Alone, My Little Television, No Way I'm an Adult, Slimmy Lunch Box, and Thanks for the Food. The actress was born on May 23, 1988, in South Korea and has completed her graduation from Dong-a University.

More about Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok is a prominent South Korean actor who has gained immense fame following his appearance in the movie Train to Busan. Moreover, he also received a lot of popularity in Hollywood following his role in the Marvel superhero film, The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, and more. The actor has had a long and fruitful career where he has been part of some of the major projects. He also starred in movies such as The Outlaws, The Roundup, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, Long Live the King, and more.

The ceremony will be taking place on May 26, 2024, as confirmed by a news outlet in South Korea. Previously, Ma Dong Seok acknowledged their relationship during his acceptance speech for the Film Artist Award for the movie The Roundup in 2022. Along with thanking the cast and crew, the actor also thanked his beloved wife, Ye Junghwa, in the speech, which caught everyone’s attention. Wishing the couple many congratulations as they will be celebrating their love and will start a new chapter in their lives together.

