3 teenage BTS fangirls from Maharashtra stage fake kidnapping stint to fund dream of meeting group in South Korea

Three minor girls planned their own kidnapping to earn money to travel to South Korea to meet the popular boy group BTS. The girls, aged between 11 and 13, were to go to Pune to stage the fake kidnapping, as per an Omerga police station official.

The girls hail from Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, wanted to work in Pune and earn money to meet their favourite K-pop idols. In order to travel to the state, they resorted to the staged abduction drama.

On December 27, the Dharashiv police received a call on their helpline number with a person claiming that three girls were forcibly taken away in a school van from Omerga taluka. The Omerga police immediately planned their line of action.

They got in touch with their counterparts in Mohol as well as a woman who runs a shop at the Mohol bus stand, said the Omerga police station official. The police successfully tracked down the state bus being en route Omerga to Pune and also found out that the number from which they got the abduction call belonged to a woman, who was also travelling in the same bus.

While the bus was passing through the Mohol area in Maharashtra's Solapur district, the police managed to reach there with the minor girls' parents and got hold of them.

On enquiring them the next day, the BTS stans revealed that the entire thing was staged and that they did it to go to Pune to earn enough money to be able to go to meet the beloved South Korean pop stars.

This isn't the first time, the evidence of an immense craze surrounding the K-pop group has been seen. The seven-member team has often previously had to deal with sasaengs (obsessive fans) and instances like these are still happening, even when most them are not even available to meet ARMYs.

The members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are currently serving their mandatory 18-month military service. RM and V, who enlisted on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook, will complete their service on June 10 and 11, 2025, respectively. SUGA, currently serving as a social service agent, will finish his duties on June 21, 2025.

BTS’ oldest Jin and J-hope are the only two members who have completed their military obligations and are back to their civilian life. Jin held a fan meet and greet session on June 13 where he hugged 1000 lucky fans following it up with his debut album release.

